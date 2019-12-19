Best Dividend Stocks
ALPS ETF Trust

Stock

IDOG

Price as of:

$27.32 +0.01 +0.04%

Industry

Other

ALPS ETF Trust (IDOG)

IDOG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

7.21%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.01

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

IDOG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,172

Open Price

$27.3

Day's Range

$27.22 - $27.33

Previous Close

$27.31

52 week low / high

$23.06 - $28.02

Percent off 52 week high

-2.50%

IDOG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IDOG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IDOG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IDOG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.5014

2019-09-19

$0.167

2019-06-20

$0.50159

2019-03-21

$0.317

2018-12-20

$0.1618

2018-09-20

$0.1994

2018-06-21

$0.38588

2018-03-22

$0.32374

2017-12-21

$0.180239

2017-09-21

$0.14772

2017-06-21

$0.4658

2017-03-22

$0.15985

2016-12-21

$0.148879

2016-09-21

$0.16479

2016-06-22

$0.43802

2016-03-23

$0.19611

2015-12-23

$0.14084

2015-09-23

$0.207129

2015-06-24

$0.466041

2015-03-25

$0.17043

2014-12-24

$0.163013

2014-09-24

$0.250284

2014-06-25

$0.527915

2014-03-26

$0.250451

2013-12-26

$0.208152

2013-09-25

$0.211868

IDOG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IDOG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IDOG

IDOG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

28.38%

87.30%

2years

IDOG

IDOG

IDOG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IDOG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

IDOG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5014

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1670

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5016

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3170

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1618

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1994

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3859

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3237

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1802

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1477

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4658

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1599

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1489

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1648

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4380

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1961

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1408

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2071

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4660

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1704

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1630

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2503

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5279

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2505

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2082

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2119

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IDOG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

