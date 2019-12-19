Best Dividend Stocks
S&P International Developed Low Volatility Portfolio

Stock

IDLV

Price as of:

$34.83 +0.06 +0.17%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
IDLV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



3.63%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$1.26

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.




Get IDLV DARS™ Rating

IDLV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

87,209

Open Price

$34.73

Day's Range

$34.68 - $34.87

Previous Close

$34.77

52 week low / high

$29.12 - $35.04

Percent off 52 week high

-0.60%

IDLV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IDLV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout



IDLV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IDLV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.31569

2019-06-24

$0.40472

2019-03-18

$0.14207

2018-12-24

$0.32526

2018-09-24

$0.27172

2018-06-18

$0.48107

2018-03-19

$0.09791

2017-12-18

$0.45985

2017-09-18

$0.21039

2017-06-16

$0.31199

2017-03-17

$0.04375

2016-12-16

$0.50958

2016-09-16

$0.20992

2016-06-17

$0.33351

2016-03-18

$0.06222

2015-12-18

$0.50465

2015-09-18

$0.17322

2015-06-19

$0.34899

2015-03-20

$0.09609

2014-12-19

$0.29763

2014-09-19

$0.17781

2014-06-20

$0.40646

2014-03-21

$0.12421

2013-12-20

$0.30526

2013-09-20

$0.16484

2013-06-21

$0.21146

2013-03-15

$0.09661

2012-12-21

$0.35054

2012-09-21

$0.10349

2012-06-15

$0.11994

2012-03-16

$0.13046

IDLV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IDLV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IDLV

Stock not rated.

IDLV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.23%

7.38%

1years

IDLV

IDLV

IDLV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IDLV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

IDLV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3157

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4047

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1421

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3253

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2717

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4811

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0979

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4599

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2104

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5096

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2099

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3335

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5047

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1732

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3490

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0961

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2976

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1778

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4065

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1242

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3053

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1648

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2115

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0966

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3505

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1035

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1199

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1305

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IDLV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Tracks the S&P BMI International Developed Low Volatility Index, which is designed to measure the performance of 200 of the least volatile stocks of the S&P Developed ex US and South Korea LargeMid Cap BMI Index. The S&P Developed ex US and South Korea LargeMid Cap BMI Index includes all publicly listed equity securities with float adjusted market values of at least $100 million and annual dollar value traded of at least $50 million from the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

