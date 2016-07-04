Idacorp
Compare IDA to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
IDA Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
IDA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
IDA Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
6.67%
23.08%
45.45%
113.33%
37.63%
8
Trade IDA using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading IDA’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading IDA’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Buffett Sees Value In Utility Assets
Aaron Levitt
In one of his biggest buys in years, Buffett has finally opened his...
News
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Increases Dividend by 42.86%
Shauvik Haldar
The article provides a snapshot of the 15 major securities that are going...
News
Growing Regional Bank With More Than 20 Years of Dividend-Paying History Enters Best Dividend Stocks List
Abhishek Gupte
Since its founding 125 years ago, our new pick has continued to expand...
News
What’s Going on with the Utilities?
Aaron Levitt
There’s no secret that income investors love utilities. The sector is known for...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Idacorp- (IDA)-engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy in the United States. It owns and operates 17 hydroelectric generation developments, 2 natural gas-fired plants, and a diesel-powered generator, as well as shares ownership in 3 coal-fired generating plants. As of December 31, 2007, the company supplied electric energy to approximately 482,000 general business customers involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, forest products, beet sugar refining, and winter recreation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in Boise, Idaho.
