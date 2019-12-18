Best Dividend Stocks
ISHARES INC

Stock

ICOL

Price as of:

$13.41 +0.11 +0.83%

Industry

Other

ICOL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.75%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.37

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ICOL DARS™ Rating

ICOL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,421

Open Price

$13.33

Day's Range

$13.33 - $13.46

Previous Close

$13.3

52 week low / high

$10.64 - $14.25

Percent off 52 week high

-5.89%

ICOL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ICOL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

ICOL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ICOL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.183019

2019-06-17

$0.237839

2018-12-18

$0.155329

2018-06-19

$0.116347

2017-12-19

$0.10841

2017-06-20

$0.103645

2016-12-21

$0.068798

2016-06-22

$0.10975

2015-11-03

$0.048484

2015-10-05

$0.017077

2015-08-04

$0.016732

2015-07-02

$0.205514

2015-05-04

$0.07777

2015-04-02

$0.030095

2015-02-03

$0.012517

2014-12-26

$0.033792

2014-12-02

$0.007878

2014-11-04

$0.036988

2014-10-02

$0.035581

2014-08-06

$0.034418

2014-07-02

$0.055942

2014-06-03

$0.00565

2014-05-02

$0.334181

2014-04-02

$0.050908

2014-02-04

$0.001668

2013-12-18

$0.191648

ICOL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ICOL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ICOL

Stock not rated.

ICOL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

27.04%

34.73%

2years

ICOL

ICOL

ICOL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ICOL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

ICOL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1830

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2378

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1553

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1163

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1084

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1036

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0688

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1098

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2015-11-02

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0171

2015-10-02

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2015-08-03

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2055

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2015-05-01

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0301

2015-04-01

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2015-02-02

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0338

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

2014-12-01

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2014-11-03

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0356

2014-10-01

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2014-08-05

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0057

2014-06-02

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3342

2014-05-01

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0509

2014-04-01

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2014-02-03

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1916

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

ICOL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X