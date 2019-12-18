Best Dividend Stocks
Intercontinental Hotels Group

Stock

ICHGF

Price as of:

$63.3 -3.2 -4.81%

Industry

Other

ICHGF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ICHGF DARS™ Rating

ICHGF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$63.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,700

Open Price

$63.3

Day's Range

$63.3 - $63.3

Previous Close

$66.5

52 week low / high

$50.9 - $69.75

Percent off 52 week high

-9.25%

ICHGF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ICHGF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ICHGF's Upcoming Dividend

ICHGF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ICHGF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-29

$0.747368421

2017-08-31

$0.347368421

2017-05-04

$0.673684211

2014-03-19

$0.6723812782111974

2013-08-21

$0.329037646784203

2013-03-20

$0.6151573396400317

2012-08-22

$0.3219996543393817

2012-03-21

$0.5979993580588517

2011-08-24

$0.24533306997286228

2011-03-23

$0.539732753940297

2010-08-25

$0.19626645597828982

2010-03-24

$0.44773285270047364

2009-08-26

$0.18706646585430747

2009-03-25

$0.44773285270047364

2008-08-27

$0.18706646585430747

2008-03-26

$0.44773285270047364

ICHGF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ICHGF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ICHGF

Stock not rated.

ICHGF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-29.35%

1years

ICHGF

News
ICHGF

Research
ICHGF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ICHGF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

ICHGF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3990

Unknown

Unknown

2019-08-30

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7810

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3821

Unknown

Unknown

2018-08-31

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7474

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-04-03

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3474

Unknown

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6737

Unknown

2017-05-04

2017-05-05

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6724

Unknown

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3290

Unknown

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6152

Unknown

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3220

Unknown

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5980

Unknown

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2453

Unknown

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5397

Unknown

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1963

Unknown

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4477

Unknown

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1871

Unknown

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4477

Unknown

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1871

Unknown

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4477

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

ICHGF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

