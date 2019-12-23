Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

IBND

Price as of:

$33.67 -0.12 -0.36%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND)

IBND

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.59%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IBND DARS™ Rating

IBND

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.67

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,701

Open Price

$33.86

Day's Range

$33.56 - $33.86

Previous Close

$33.79

52 week low / high

$32.43 - $34.34

Percent off 52 week high

-1.95%

IBND

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IBND has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IBND's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IBND

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IBND’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.01663

2019-11-01

$0.017233

2019-10-01

$0.018816

2019-09-03

$0.019065

2019-08-01

$0.02002

2019-07-01

$0.018475

2019-06-03

$0.022866

2019-05-01

$0.018824

2019-04-01

$0.022685

2019-03-01

$0.01836

2019-02-01

$0.019235

2018-12-19

$0.019579

2018-12-03

$0.019309

2018-11-01

$0.020069

2018-10-01

$0.01936

2018-09-04

$0.020304

2018-08-01

$0.020245

2018-07-02

$0.019916

2018-06-01

$0.019231

2018-05-01

$0.016016

2018-04-02

$0.020383

2018-03-01

$0.016973

2018-02-01

$0.022308

2017-12-19

$0.022954

2017-12-01

$0.023901

2017-11-01

$0.024757

2017-10-02

$0.024212

2017-09-01

$0.025

2016-12-28

$0.003118

2015-12-29

$0.001786

2014-12-29

$0.10995

2014-12-29

$0.008981

2014-12-29

$0.000799

2014-12-01

$0.020112

2014-11-03

$0.020104

2014-10-01

$0.05013

2014-09-02

$0.050833

2014-08-01

$0.045555

2014-07-01

$0.035391

2014-06-02

$0.055524

2014-05-01

$0.051885

2014-04-01

$0.062845

2014-03-03

$0.007565

2014-02-03

$0.05107803

2013-12-27

$0.012425

2013-12-27

$0.007043

2013-12-27

$0.074645

2013-12-02

$0.064269

2013-11-01

$0.091875

2013-10-01

$0.035917

2013-09-03

$0.065091

2013-08-01

$0.043623

2013-03-01

$0.059912

2012-12-27

$0.096888

2012-12-27

$0.023498

2012-12-03

$0.097939

2012-11-01

$0.023322

2012-10-01

$0.012181

2012-09-04

$0.09209

2012-08-01

$0.081124

2011-12-28

$0.13307

2011-12-01

$0.125581

2011-11-01

$0.072591

2011-10-03

$0.070929

2011-09-01

$0.105402

2011-08-01

$0.075946

2011-07-01

$0.086023

2011-06-01

$0.088281

2010-12-29

$0.005175

2010-12-29

$0.30675

2010-12-01

$0.0727

2010-11-01

$0.044679

2010-10-01

$0.088393

2010-09-01

$0.040896

2010-08-02

$0.06444

2010-07-01

$0.074141

IBND's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IBND

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IBND

Stock not rated.

IBND

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

300.01%

-14.61%

3years

IBND

News
IBND

Research
IBND

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IBND

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

IBND
Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

IBND

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0166

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0191

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0229

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0227

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0192

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0196

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0194

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0192

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0204

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0223

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0239

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0248

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0242

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0018

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0008

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0090

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0456

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0354

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0070

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0124

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0919

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0359

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0436

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0979

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0233

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0122

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0921

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1331

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1256

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1054

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3068

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0052

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

Unknown

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0447

Unknown

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0884

Unknown

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0409

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

Unknown

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-12

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IBND

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X