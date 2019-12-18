Best Dividend Stocks
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Stock

IBDS

Price as of:

$25.9 -0.03 -0.12%

Industry

Other

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)

IBDS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.25%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.84

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IBDS DARS™ Rating

IBDS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,685

Open Price

$25.9

Day's Range

$25.87 - $25.92

Previous Close

$25.93

52 week low / high

$23.09 - $26.43

Percent off 52 week high

-2.01%

IBDS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IBDS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IBDS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IBDS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IBDS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.070198

2019-11-01

$0.071685

2019-10-01

$0.066136

2019-09-03

$0.070048

2019-08-01

$0.070161

2019-07-01

$0.074536

2019-06-03

$0.074742

2019-05-01

$0.074366

2019-04-01

$0.074246

2019-03-01

$0.076332

2019-02-01

$0.076123

2018-12-18

$0.068986

2018-12-03

$0.074695

2018-11-01

$0.075309

2018-10-01

$0.06994

2018-09-04

$0.072962

2018-08-01

$0.070742

2018-07-02

$0.071596

2018-06-01

$0.07494

2018-05-01

$0.06823

2018-04-02

$0.070473

2018-03-01

$0.069469

2018-02-01

$0.06821

2017-12-21

$0.038185

2017-12-01

$0.098224

2017-11-01

$0.105385

IBDS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IBDS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IBDS

Stock not rated.

IBDS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-1.54%

1years

IBDS

News
IBDS

Research
IBDS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IBDS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

IBDS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0702

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0702

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0382

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0982

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1054

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IBDS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X