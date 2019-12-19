Best Dividend Stocks
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Corporate

Stock

IBDN

Price as of:

$25.23 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Other

IBDN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.64%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.67

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IBDN DARS™ Rating

IBDN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

96,891

Open Price

$25.22

Day's Range

$25.2 - $25.23

Previous Close

$25.21

52 week low / high

$24.12 - $25.76

Percent off 52 week high

-2.06%

IBDN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IBDN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IBDN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IBDN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.055515

2019-12-02

$0.004445

2019-12-02

$0.015853

2019-12-02

$0.057134

2019-11-01

$0.058319

2019-10-01

$0.056735

2019-09-03

$0.059026

2019-08-01

$0.060892

2019-07-01

$0.061186

2019-06-03

$0.061099

2019-05-01

$0.06122

2019-04-01

$0.061984

2019-03-01

$0.060851

2019-02-01

$0.062479

2018-12-18

$0.053974

2018-12-03

$0.060633

2018-11-01

$0.062101

2018-10-01

$0.059581

2018-09-04

$0.055261

2018-08-01

$0.058326

2018-07-02

$0.058323

2018-06-01

$0.059018

2018-05-01

$0.056169

2018-04-02

$0.056477

2018-03-01

$0.057124

2018-02-01

$0.055572

2017-12-21

$0.038015

2017-12-01

$0.056698

2017-12-01

$0.004862

2017-12-01

$5.2e-05

2017-11-01

$0.056554

2017-10-02

$0.057422

2017-09-01

$0.057429

2017-08-01

$0.057443

2017-07-03

$0.058099

2017-06-01

$0.057613

2017-05-01

$0.058458

2017-04-03

$0.05828

2017-03-01

$0.058949

2017-02-01

$0.059327

2016-12-22

$0.033641

2016-12-01

$0.059121

2016-11-01

$0.059355

2016-10-03

$0.05974

2016-09-01

$0.060047

2016-08-01

$0.06109

2016-07-01

$0.061404

2016-06-01

$0.062535

2016-05-02

$0.061658

2016-04-01

$0.06495

2016-03-01

$0.062247

2016-02-01

$0.06326

2015-12-24

$0.039794

2015-12-01

$0.061739

2015-11-02

$0.061991

2015-10-01

$0.06244

2015-09-01

$0.059623

2015-08-03

$0.058907

2015-07-01

$0.058182

2015-06-01

$0.058787

2015-05-01

$0.0233509375

IBDN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IBDN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IBDN

Stock not rated.

IBDN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.06%

-3.81%

1years

IBDN

IBDN

IBDN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IBDN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

IBDN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0555

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0159

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0612

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0612

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0001

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0336

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0614

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0622

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0234

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IBDN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

