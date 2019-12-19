Best Dividend Stocks
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Corporate

Stock

IBDM

Price as of:

$24.9 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

IBDM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.64

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

IBDM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

140,493

Open Price

$24.9

Day's Range

$24.9 - $24.92

Previous Close

$24.9

52 week low / high

$24.19 - $25.04

Percent off 52 week high

-0.56%

IBDM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IBDM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IBDM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IBDM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.053057

2019-12-02

$0.054827

2019-11-01

$0.055133

2019-10-01

$0.055252

2019-09-03

$0.055127

2019-08-01

$0.054226

2019-07-01

$0.056837

2019-06-03

$0.058183

2019-05-01

$0.057001

2019-04-01

$0.058162

2019-03-01

$0.058369

2019-02-01

$0.058137

2018-12-18

$0.049017

2018-12-03

$0.055977

2018-11-01

$0.053824

2018-10-01

$0.054231

2018-09-04

$0.0535

2018-08-01

$0.053715

2018-07-02

$0.053727

2018-06-01

$0.055099

2018-05-01

$0.051482

2018-04-02

$0.051535

2018-03-01

$0.052172

2018-02-01

$0.04958

2017-12-21

$0.034718

2017-12-01

$0.050747

2017-11-01

$0.050773

2017-10-02

$0.051603

2017-09-01

$0.051321

2017-08-01

$0.051602

2017-07-03

$0.051873

2017-06-01

$0.051501

2017-05-01

$0.052345

2017-04-03

$0.051687

2017-03-01

$0.053143

2017-02-01

$0.051666

2016-12-22

$0.029803

2016-12-01

$0.051417

2016-11-01

$0.051636

2016-10-03

$0.052365

2016-09-01

$0.052034

2016-08-01

$0.053036

2016-07-01

$0.054199

2016-06-01

$0.053902

2016-05-02

$0.052729

2016-04-01

$0.05743

2016-03-01

$0.055127

2016-02-01

$0.051149

2015-12-24

$0.037373

2015-12-01

$0.05492

2015-11-02

$0.054498

2015-10-01

$0.052211

2015-09-01

$0.053803

2015-08-03

$0.053559

2015-07-01

$0.053531

2015-06-01

$0.053486

2015-05-01

$0.0213246875

IBDM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IBDM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IBDM

Stock not rated.

IBDM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.17%

0.45%

1years

IBDM

News
IBDM

Research
IBDM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IBDM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

IBDM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0531

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0537

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0537

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0496

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0507

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0513

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0523

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0298

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0514

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0524

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0539

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0213

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IBDM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

