Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF

Stock

IBD

Price as of:

$25.66 -0.04 -0.16%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD)

IBD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.62%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.67

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IBD DARS™ Rating

IBD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,400

Open Price

$25.84

Day's Range

$25.63 - $25.84

Previous Close

$25.7

52 week low / high

$23.8 - $28.57

Percent off 52 week high

-10.19%

IBD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IBD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

IBD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IBD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0405

2019-12-13

$0.0199

2019-12-13

$0.0559

2019-11-27

$0.0434

2019-10-28

$0.0538

2019-09-26

$0.0498

2019-08-29

$0.0561

2019-07-26

$0.0533

2019-06-27

$0.0521

2019-05-29

$0.0535

2019-04-26

$0.0524

2019-03-28

$0.0515

2019-02-26

$0.0515

2019-01-29

$0.0422

2018-12-14

$0.0644

2018-11-28

$0.056

2018-10-26

$0.0488

2018-09-26

$0.0341

2018-08-29

$0.0482

2018-07-27

$0.0401

2018-06-27

$0.0448

2018-05-29

$0.0434

2018-04-27

$0.034

2018-03-28

$0.0316

2018-02-26

$0.0316

2018-01-29

$0.0269

2017-12-15

$0.0623

2017-12-15

$0.0002

2017-11-16

$0.0389

2017-10-16

$0.0347

2017-09-18

$0.0292

2017-08-16

$0.0405

IBD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IBD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IBD

Stock not rated.

IBD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

33.12%

1years

IBD

News
IBD

Research
IBD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IBD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

IBD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0559

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0434

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0498

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2019-08-28

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0533

2019-07-25

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0524

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2019-02-25

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0422

2019-01-28

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2018-10-25

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2018-08-28

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0434

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0623

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0389

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0292

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2017-08-15

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-08-23

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IBD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

