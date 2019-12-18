Best Dividend Stocks
iShares 2023 Investment Grade C

Stock

IBCE

Price as of:

$24.55 -0.01 -0.04%

Industry

Other

iShares 2023 Investment Grade C (IBCE)

IBCE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.57%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.63

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IBCE DARS™ Rating

IBCE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

451

Open Price

$24.55

Day's Range

$24.54 - $24.55

Previous Close

$24.56

52 week low / high

$23.37 - $24.72

Percent off 52 week high

-0.69%

IBCE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IBCE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IBCE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IBCE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.052695

2019-11-01

$0.052486

2019-10-01

$0.053843

2019-09-03

$0.052579

2019-08-01

$0.052764

2019-07-01

$0.055925

2019-06-03

$0.054462

2019-05-01

$0.052686

2019-04-01

$0.053545

2019-03-01

$0.052815

2019-02-01

$0.056207

2018-12-18

$0.05814

2018-12-03

$0.055299

2018-11-01

$0.057002

2018-10-01

$0.054989

2018-09-04

$0.054848

2018-08-01

$0.054606

2018-07-02

$0.054797

2018-06-01

$0.054902

2018-05-01

$0.053714

2018-04-02

$0.05469

2018-03-01

$0.054673

2018-02-01

$0.053849

2017-12-21

$0.05459

2017-12-01

$0.054497

2017-11-01

$0.054587

2017-10-02

$0.054707

2017-09-01

$0.054985

2017-08-01

$0.055149

2017-07-03

$0.055587

2017-06-01

$0.054931

2017-05-01

$0.055305

2017-04-03

$0.055228

2017-03-01

$0.055526

2017-02-01

$0.055412

2016-12-22

$0.048981

2016-12-01

$0.055099

2016-11-01

$0.055474

2016-10-03

$0.055566

2016-09-01

$0.055321

2016-08-01

$0.055596

2016-07-01

$0.0140278125

2016-06-01

$0.014054875

2016-05-02

$0.014081375

2016-04-01

$0.0141578125

2016-03-01

$0.0141040625

2016-02-01

$0.01438925

2015-12-24

$0.0157889375

2015-12-01

$0.0141659375

2015-11-02

$0.014478

2015-10-01

$0.0145656875

2015-09-01

$0.01453425

2015-08-03

$0.0144636875

2015-07-01

$0.0143125625

2015-06-01

$0.01573125

2015-05-01

$0.0163150625

2015-04-01

$0.0149391875

2015-03-02

$0.013585625

2015-02-02

$0.01409625

2014-12-24

$0.0133646875

2014-12-01

$0.0141185625

2014-11-03

$0.013185

2014-10-01

$0.0139709375

2014-09-02

$0.0142560625

2014-08-01

$0.0142310625

2014-07-01

$0.0137541875

2014-06-02

$0.013755375

2014-05-01

$0.014293

2014-04-01

$0.014019375

2014-03-03

$0.013769375

2014-02-03

$0.0143209375

2013-12-26

$0.01422275

2013-12-02

$0.0138788125

2013-11-01

$0.01379275

2013-10-01

$0.0125413125

2013-09-03

$0.0113063125

2013-08-01

$0.012504625

2013-07-01

$0.0133544375

2013-06-03

$0.015508125

IBCE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IBCE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IBCE

Stock not rated.

IBCE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.46%

-4.41%

5years

IBCE

IBCE

IBCE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IBCE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

IBCE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0527

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0526

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0537

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0141

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0141

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0142

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0141

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0158

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0142

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0145

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0146

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0145

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0145

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0163

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0149

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0136

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0141

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0134

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0141

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0132

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0142

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0138

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0138

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0138

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0142

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0138

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0113

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0134

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IBCE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X