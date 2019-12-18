Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Insurance Australia Group Limited - ADR

Stock

IAUGY

Price as of:

$27.85 +0.6 +2.2%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Insurance Australia Group Limited - ADR (IAUGY)

IAUGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.47%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.94

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

71.55%

EPS $1.32

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IAUGY DARS™ Rating

IAUGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

139

Open Price

$27.85

Day's Range

$27.85 - $27.85

Previous Close

$27.25

52 week low / high

$22.17 - $29.83

Percent off 52 week high

-6.64%

IAUGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IAUGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IAUGY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IAUGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IAUGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-16

$0.47222

2019-08-16

$0.172023

2019-02-15

$0.37456

2018-10-30

$0.65473

2018-08-24

$0.688114754

2018-02-23

$0.497797131

2017-09-01

$0.744159836

2017-03-02

$0.458580943

2016-09-01

$0.455251025

2016-02-26

$0.510609631

2015-09-03

$0.538278689

2015-02-27

$0.454585041

2014-09-05

$1.1157069672131148

2014-02-28

$0.563206967

2013-09-06

$1.1553534836065573

2013-03-01

$0.537597336

2012-08-30

$0.575819672

2012-03-02

$0.237704918

2011-09-01

$0.311168033

2011-03-04

$0.434554303

2010-09-02

$0.203285861

2010-03-05

$0.382561475

IAUGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IAUGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IAUGY

Stock not rated.

IAUGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.74%

-48.69%

2years

IAUGY

News
IAUGY

Research
IAUGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IAUGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IAUGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1720

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4722

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3746

Unknown

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6547

Unknown

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-12-11

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.6881

Unknown

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4978

Unknown

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-04-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7442

Unknown

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4586

Unknown

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4553

Unknown

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5106

Unknown

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5383

Unknown

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4546

Unknown

2015-02-27

2015-03-03

2015-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1157

Unknown

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

2014-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5632

Unknown

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1554

Unknown

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5376

Unknown

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5758

Unknown

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2377

Unknown

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

2012-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3112

Unknown

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4346

Unknown

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2033

Unknown

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3826

Unknown

2010-03-05

2010-03-09

2010-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

IAUGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X