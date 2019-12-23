Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Dow Jones U.S. Insurance Index Fund

Stock

IAK

Price as of:

$70.86 -0.78 -1.09%

Industry

Other

IAK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.76%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.25

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IAK DARS™ Rating

IAK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$70.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,569

Open Price

$71.67

Day's Range

$70.84 - $71.67

Previous Close

$71.64

52 week low / high

$54.11 - $72.98

Percent off 52 week high

-2.90%

IAK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IAK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IAK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IAK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IAK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.313538

2019-09-24

$0.353742

2019-06-17

$0.282806

2019-03-20

$0.360729

2018-12-17

$0.325222

2018-09-26

$0.257966

2018-06-26

$0.299595

2018-03-22

$0.459293

2017-12-19

$0.322693

2017-09-26

$0.280615

2017-06-27

$0.241297

2017-03-24

$0.231301

2016-12-21

$0.279037

2016-09-26

$0.237279

2016-06-21

$0.216229

2016-03-23

$0.26322

2015-12-24

$0.254428

2015-09-25

$0.218923

2015-06-24

$0.158993

2015-03-25

$0.197833

2014-12-24

$0.230499

2014-09-24

$0.171393

2014-06-24

$0.161911

2014-03-25

$0.223027

2013-12-23

$0.158076

2013-09-24

$0.135509

2013-06-26

$0.120956

2013-03-25

$0.122526

2012-12-19

$0.29938

2012-09-25

$0.108041

2012-06-19

$0.076183

2012-03-26

$0.090585

2011-12-22

$0.281439

2011-09-23

$0.076069

2011-06-24

$0.074075

2010-12-22

$0.418866

2010-09-23

$0.092279

2010-06-24

$0.059579

2010-03-25

$0.079631

2009-12-23

$0.189444

2009-09-22

$0.082213

2009-06-24

$0.066889

2009-03-25

$0.089113

2008-12-23

$0.199842

2008-09-24

$0.137059

2008-06-25

$0.12428

2008-03-25

$0.12513

2007-12-27

$0.19127

2007-09-25

$0.217181

2007-06-28

$0.105554

2007-03-23

$0.077939

2006-12-20

$0.155649

2006-09-26

$0.11155

IAK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IAK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IAK

Stock not rated.

IAK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.99%

-6.55%

5years

IAK

News
IAK

Research
IAK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IAK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

IAK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3135

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3537

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2828

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3607

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3252

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2580

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2996

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4593

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3227

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2806

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2413

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2790

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2373

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2162

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2632

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2544

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2189

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1590

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2305

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1714

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1619

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2230

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1581

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1355

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2994

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0762

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0906

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2814

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0761

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0741

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4189

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0923

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0796

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1894

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0669

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0891

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1998

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1371

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1243

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1251

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2172

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1056

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1116

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

IAK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

