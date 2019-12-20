Best Dividend Stocks
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Stock

HYUP

Price as of:

$48.8 -0.28 -0.57%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP)

HYUP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.80%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.34

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HYUP DARS™ Rating

HYUP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$48.85

Day's Range

$48.8 - $48.85

Previous Close

$49.08

52 week low / high

$44.26 - $49.08

Percent off 52 week high

-0.57%

HYUP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HYUP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HYUP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

HYUP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HYUP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-03

$0.27792

2019-11-01

$0.27639

2019-10-01

$0.28253

2019-09-04

$0.27102

2019-08-01

$0.27647

2019-07-01

$0.27505

2019-06-03

$0.27011

2019-05-01

$0.27519

2019-04-01

$0.28262

2019-03-01

$0.28356

2019-02-01

$0.28152

2018-12-21

$0.27674

2018-12-03

$0.27644

2018-11-01

$0.2682

2018-10-02

$0.2751

2018-09-04

$0.26015

2018-08-01

$0.26185

2018-07-03

$0.26061

2018-06-01

$0.26099

2018-05-01

$0.25881

2018-04-02

$0.2501

2018-03-01

$0.2543

2018-02-01

$0.2394

HYUP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HYUP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HYUP

Stock not rated.

HYUP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

6.12%

0years

HYUP

HYUP

HYUP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HYUP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

HYUP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2779

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2764

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2825

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2710

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2765

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2751

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2701

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2752

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2826

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2836

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2815

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2767

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2764

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2682

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2751

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2602

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2619

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2606

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2610

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2588

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2501

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2543

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2394

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HYUP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X