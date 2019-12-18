Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

HYLB

Price as of:

$50.56 +0.11 +0.22%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

HYLB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.52%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.78

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HYLB DARS™ Rating

HYLB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

497,783

Open Price

$50.48

Day's Range

$50.47 - $50.58

Previous Close

$50.45

52 week low / high

$45.91 - $50.58

Percent off 52 week high

-0.04%

HYLB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HYLB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HYLB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HYLB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HYLB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-03

$0.23195

2019-11-01

$0.23921

2019-10-01

$0.23884

2019-09-04

$0.23566

2019-08-01

$0.2381

2019-07-01

$0.23803

2019-06-03

$0.24059

2019-05-01

$0.23558

2019-04-01

$0.25756

2019-03-01

$0.24014

2019-02-01

$0.24961

2018-12-21

$0.25232

2018-12-03

$0.2563

2018-11-01

$0.24162

2018-10-02

$0.23194

2018-09-04

$0.23457

2018-08-01

$0.22236

2018-07-03

$0.22229

2018-06-01

$0.26353

2018-05-01

$0.21066

2018-04-02

$0.2254

2018-03-01

$0.21468

2018-02-01

$0.20915

2017-12-22

$0.21886

2017-12-01

$0.21426

2017-11-01

$0.20622

2017-10-02

$0.22841

2017-09-01

$0.25139

2017-08-01

$0.26622

2017-07-03

$0.25761

2017-06-01

$0.25646

2017-05-01

$0.26384

2017-04-03

$0.26042

2017-03-01

$0.2653

2017-02-01

$0.26034

2016-12-27

$0.13646

HYLB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HYLB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HYLB

Stock not rated.

HYLB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

173.23%

-0.05%

0years

HYLB

News
HYLB

Research
HYLB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HYLB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HYLB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2320

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2392

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2388

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2357

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2381

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2380

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2406

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2356

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2576

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2401

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2496

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2523

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2563

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2416

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2319

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2346

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2224

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2223

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2635

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2107

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2254

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2147

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2092

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2189

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2143

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2062

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2284

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2514

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2662

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2576

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2565

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2638

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2604

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2653

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2603

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1365

2016-12-23

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HYLB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X