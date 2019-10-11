Best Dividend Stocks
Hub Power Co Ltd - GDR - Reg S

Stock

HUPOF

Price as of:

$0.0 +0.0 +0%

Industry

Other

HUPOF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HUPOF DARS™ Rating

HUPOF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,000

Open Price

$0.0

Day's Range

$0.0 - $0.0

Previous Close

$0.0

52 week low / high

$0.0 - $0.0

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

HUPOF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HUPOF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HUPOF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HUPOF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HUPOF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-09-26

$0.461412

2018-06-01

$0.265714

2018-03-07

$0.279546

2017-12-01

$0.293346

2017-09-26

$0.527985

2017-06-01

$0.420476

2017-04-04

$0.31042

2016-11-29

$0.310514

2016-10-05

$0.641344

2016-06-01

$0.751494

2016-03-09

$0.973247

2015-09-16

$1.196988

2015-03-19

$0.886418

2014-09-24

$0.876578

2014-03-10

$0.577977

2013-09-06

$0.959872

2013-04-10

$0.803121

2012-09-11

$0.703787

2012-03-05

$0.743537

2011-10-12

$0.774673

2011-03-14

$0.649747

2010-09-02

$0.64658

2010-03-15

$0.669886

2009-09-09

$0.535555

2008-09-09

$0.26503

2008-03-10

$0.39814

2007-10-09

$0.58339

2007-03-09

$0.45586

2006-08-29

$0.68479

2006-03-13

$0.46017

2005-10-05

$0.9856

2005-03-31

$0.4851

2004-09-29

$0.5867

HUPOF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HUPOF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HUPOF

Stock not rated.

HUPOF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

HUPOF

News
HUPOF

Research
HUPOF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HUPOF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HUPOF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4614

Unknown

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2657

Unknown

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2795

Unknown

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2933

Unknown

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5280

Unknown

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4205

Unknown

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3104

Unknown

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3105

Unknown

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6413

Unknown

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7515

Unknown

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9732

Unknown

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1970

Unknown

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8864

Unknown

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-04-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8766

Unknown

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5780

Unknown

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9599

Unknown

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8031

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-03-22

2013-04-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7038

Unknown

2012-09-11

2012-09-13

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7435

Unknown

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7747

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6497

Unknown

2011-03-14

2011-03-16

2011-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6466

Unknown

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6699

Unknown

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5356

Unknown

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3677

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-17

2009-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2650

Unknown

2008-09-09

2008-09-11

2008-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3981

Unknown

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5834

Unknown

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4559

Unknown

2007-03-09

2007-03-13

2007-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6848

Unknown

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4602

Unknown

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9856

Unknown

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-11-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4851

Unknown

2005-03-31

2005-04-04

2005-05-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5867

Unknown

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HUPOF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

