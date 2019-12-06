Best Dividend Stocks
Honat Bancorp, Inc.

Stock

HONT

Price as of:

$116.0 +1.25 +1.09%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
HONT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.59%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HONT DARS™ Rating

HONT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$116.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$116.0

Day's Range

$116.0 - $116.0

Previous Close

$114.75

52 week low / high

$105.25 - $119.0

Percent off 52 week high

-2.52%

HONT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HONT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HONT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HONT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.46

2019-08-14

$0.44

2019-05-14

$0.44

2019-02-14

$0.44

2018-11-14

$0.44

2018-08-14

$0.41

2018-05-14

$0.41

2018-02-14

$0.41

2017-11-14

$0.33

2017-08-11

$0.31

2017-05-11

$0.31

2017-02-13

$0.31

2016-11-10

$0.31

2016-08-11

$0.3

2016-05-12

$0.3

2016-02-10

$0.3

2015-11-12

$0.6

2015-08-12

$0.27

2015-05-13

$0.27

2015-02-11

$0.27

2014-11-12

$0.57

2014-08-13

$0.26

2014-05-13

$0.26

2014-02-12

$0.26

2013-11-13

$0.56

2013-08-13

$0.25

2013-05-13

$0.25

2013-02-13

$0.25

2012-11-13

$0.25

2012-08-13

$0.20833333333333334

2012-05-11

$0.20833333333333334

2012-01-27

$0.20833333333333334

2011-10-27

$0.20833333333333334

2011-07-27

$0.16666666666666666

2011-04-27

$0.16666666666666666

2011-01-27

$0.16666666666666666

2010-11-05

$0.16666666666666666

2010-07-28

$0.15

2010-04-28

$0.15

2010-02-23

$0.15

2009-10-28

$0.15

2009-07-29

$0.14166666666666666

2009-04-28

$0.14166666666666666

2009-01-28

$0.14166666666666666

2008-10-29

$0.14166666666666666

2008-07-29

$0.125

2008-04-28

$0.125

2008-01-29

$0.125

2007-10-29

$0.125

2007-08-02

$0.11333333333333333

2007-04-26

$0.11333333333333333

2007-01-30

$0.11333333333333333

2006-10-27

$0.11333333333333333

2006-07-27

$0.1

2006-04-26

$0.1

2006-01-27

$0.1

2005-10-31

$0.1

2005-07-27

$0.09166666666666666

2005-04-27

$0.09166666666666666

2005-01-27

$0.09166666666666666

2004-10-27

$0.09166666666666666

2004-08-04

$0.08333333333333333

2004-05-13

$0.08333333333333333

2004-02-06

$0.08333333333333333

HONT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HONT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HONT

Stock not rated.

HONT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.99%

10.18%

2years

HONT

News
HONT

Research
HONT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HONT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

HONT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4600

2019-10-23

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-07-24

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-04-23

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-01-23

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-10-24

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-07-25

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-04-24

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-01-24

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-10-25

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-07-26

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-04-25

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-01-25

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-10-26

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-07-13

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-04-26

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-01-13

2016-02-10

2016-02-15

2016-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-10-28

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-07-22

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-04-28

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-01-28

2015-02-11

2015-02-16

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2014-10-08

2014-11-12

2014-11-15

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-07-09

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-04-09

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-01-08

2014-02-12

2014-02-15

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2013-10-09

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-10

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-04-10

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-01-09

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-10-10

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2083

2012-07-11

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2083

2012-04-11

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2083

2011-12-28

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2083

2011-09-28

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

Unknown

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

Unknown

2011-04-27

2011-04-30

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

Unknown

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

Unknown

2010-11-05

2010-10-31

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

2010-02-23

2010-01-31

2010-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1417

Unknown

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1417

Unknown

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1417

Unknown

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1417

Unknown

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

Unknown

2007-08-02

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2007-04-16

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2007-01-29

2007-01-30

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2006-10-26

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-07-20

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-04-24

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-24

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2005-10-31

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

Unknown

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

Unknown

2005-04-27

2005-04-30

2005-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

Unknown

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

Unknown

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

Unknown

2004-08-04

2004-07-30

2004-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

Unknown

2004-05-13

2004-04-30

2004-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

Unknown

2004-02-06

2004-01-30

2004-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

HONT

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

