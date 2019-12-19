Best Dividend Stocks
ETF Series Solutions Trust - Hoya Capital Housing ETF

Stock

HOMZ

Price as of:

$28.77 +0.03 +0.1%

Industry

Other

HOMZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HOMZ DARS™ Rating

HOMZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

579

Open Price

$28.69

Day's Range

$28.69 - $28.77

Previous Close

$28.74

52 week low / high

$24.77 - $29.98

Percent off 52 week high

-4.04%

HOMZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HOMZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HOMZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HOMZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-12

$0.01687983

2019-10-15

$0.06653312

2019-09-17

$0.0506368

2019-08-13

$0.02146684

2019-07-16

$0.0762754

2019-06-11

$0.0382835

2019-05-14

$0.01485015

2019-04-16

$0.065409

HOMZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HOMZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HOMZ

Stock not rated.

HOMZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

HOMZ

HOMZ

HOMZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HOMZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for HOMZ

HOMZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0169

2019-11-11

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2019-10-14

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0506

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0383

2019-06-10

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0149

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0654

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HOMZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

