AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF

Stock

HOLD

Price as of:

$99.89 +0.04 +0.04%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (HOLD)

HOLD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.49%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.49

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HOLD DARS™ Rating

HOLD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$99.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$99.89

Day's Range

$99.89 - $99.89

Previous Close

$99.85

52 week low / high

$94.33 - $99.99

Percent off 52 week high

-0.10%

HOLD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HOLD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HOLD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HOLD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HOLD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.2077

2019-10-28

$0.20052

2019-09-25

$0.17376

2019-08-27

$0.1433

2019-07-26

$0.21524

2019-06-25

$0.1859

2019-05-28

$0.22539

2019-04-25

$0.20438

2019-03-26

$0.19436

2019-02-26

$0.19118

2019-01-28

$0.17606

2018-12-27

$0.2207

2018-11-27

$0.19667

2018-10-26

$0.17712

2018-09-26

$0.14441

2018-08-27

$0.17854

2018-07-26

$0.17076

2018-06-25

$0.16773

2018-05-25

$0.15277

2018-04-25

$0.14238

2018-03-26

$0.12951

2018-02-26

$0.13697

2018-01-26

$0.12125

2017-12-27

$0.13657

2017-11-28

$0.12663

2017-10-27

$0.13039

2017-09-26

$0.11866

2017-08-25

$0.10918

2017-07-26

$0.11327

2017-06-26

$0.10805

2017-05-24

$0.09805

2017-04-24

$0.09568

2017-03-24

$0.09223

2017-02-23

$0.08725

2017-01-25

$0.07101

2016-12-23

$0.12235

2016-11-23

$0.07272

2016-10-25

$0.07751

2016-09-26

$0.08376

2016-08-25

$0.09046

2016-07-25

$0.08192

2016-06-24

$0.06463

2016-05-24

$0.03626

2016-04-25

$0.13425

2016-03-24

$0.08526

2016-02-23

$0.06224

2016-01-25

$0.05202

2015-12-24

$0.08364

2015-11-23

$0.05322

2015-10-26

$0.05951

2015-09-24

$0.05126

2015-08-25

$0.04387

2015-07-24

$0.03877

2015-06-24

$0.03685

2015-05-22

$0.01723

2014-12-24

$0.15043

2014-11-21

$0.01753

2014-10-27

$0.01259

2014-08-25

$0.0733

2014-07-25

$0.0887

2014-06-24

$0.09231

2014-05-23

$0.08624

2014-04-24

$0.07094

2014-03-25

$0.05578

2014-02-26

$0.01974

HOLD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HOLD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HOLD

Stock not rated.

HOLD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

37.28%

28.55%

3years

HOLD

News
HOLD

Research
HOLD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HOLD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HOLD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2077

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2005

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1738

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1433

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2152

2019-07-25

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1859

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2254

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2044

2019-04-24

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1944

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1912

2019-02-25

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1761

2019-01-25

2019-01-28

2019-01-29

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2207

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1967

2018-11-26

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1771

2018-10-25

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1444

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1785

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1708

2018-07-25

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1528

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1424

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1295

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1370

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1213

2018-01-25

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1366

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1266

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1304

2017-10-26

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1187

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1092

2017-08-24

2017-08-25

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1133

2017-07-25

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1081

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0981

2017-05-23

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0957

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0922

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2017-02-22

2017-02-23

2017-02-27

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2017-01-24

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1224

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2016-11-22

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-10-24

2016-10-25

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2016-08-24

2016-08-25

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2016-07-22

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2016-06-23

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0363

2016-05-23

2016-05-24

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1343

2016-04-22

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0853

2016-03-23

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0622

2016-02-22

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2016-01-22

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0836

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0532

2015-11-20

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-10-23

2015-10-26

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0513

2015-09-23

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2015-08-24

2015-08-25

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2015-07-23

2015-07-24

2015-07-28

2015-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0369

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1504

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0175

2014-11-20

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0126

2014-10-24

2014-10-27

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2014-08-22

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2014-07-24

2014-07-25

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-05-22

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2014-04-23

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0197

2014-02-25

2014-02-26

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HOLD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

X