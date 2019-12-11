Best Dividend Stocks
Hang Lung Group Ltd. - ADR

Stock

HNLGY

Price as of:

$12.1 -0.54 -4.27%

Industry

Other

HNLGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.76%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.21

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HNLGY DARS™ Rating

HNLGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

500

Open Price

$12.1

Day's Range

$12.1 - $12.1

Previous Close

$12.64

52 week low / high

$11.63 - $16.58

Percent off 52 week high

-27.02%

HNLGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HNLGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HNLGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HNLGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-09

$0.106612

2019-05-02

$0.368549

2018-09-07

$0.10681

2018-04-30

$0.368535

2017-09-08

$0.107001

2017-05-01

$0.371854

2016-09-08

$0.10778

2016-04-29

$0.372661

2015-09-09

$0.107868

2015-05-06

$0.37986

2014-09-10

$0.107686

2014-04-24

$0.373441

2013-09-04

$0.107503

2013-04-23

$0.366578

2012-08-23

$0.107507

2012-04-18

$0.224769

2011-10-18

$0.34687

2011-02-08

$0.106888

2010-10-12

$0.347599

2010-02-09

$0.107328

2009-10-09

$0.328319

2009-03-26

$0.093417

2008-10-23

$0.32829

2008-03-26

$0.09281

2007-10-25

$0.27884

2007-03-27

$0.08174

2006-10-31

$0.24332

2005-10-27

$0.23764

2005-03-21

$0.0829

2004-11-02

$0.2107

2004-03-09

$0.0668

2003-10-30

$0.186

2003-04-16

$0.0669

2002-11-06

$0.1851

2002-03-13

$0.0669

2001-11-15

$0.187

2001-04-03

$0.0665

HNLGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HNLGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HNLGY

Stock not rated.

HNLGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-23.72%

-55.14%

0years

HNLGY

HNLGY

HNLGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HNLGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

HNLGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1066

Unknown

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3685

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1068

Unknown

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3685

Unknown

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1070

Unknown

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3719

Unknown

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1078

Unknown

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3727

Unknown

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1079

Unknown

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3799

Unknown

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1077

Unknown

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3734

Unknown

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1075

Unknown

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3666

Unknown

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1075

Unknown

2012-08-23

2012-08-27

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2248

Unknown

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3469

Unknown

2011-10-18

2011-10-20

2011-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1069

Unknown

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3476

Unknown

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1073

Unknown

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-03-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3283

Unknown

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0934

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3283

Unknown

2008-10-23

2008-10-27

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0928

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2788

Unknown

2007-10-25

2007-10-29

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0817

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2433

Unknown

2006-10-31

2006-11-02

2006-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0824

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2376

Unknown

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0829

Unknown

2005-03-21

2005-03-23

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2107

Unknown

2004-11-02

2004-11-04

2004-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0668

Unknown

2004-03-09

2004-03-11

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1860

Unknown

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0669

Unknown

2003-04-16

2003-04-18

2003-05-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1851

Unknown

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0669

Unknown

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1870

Unknown

2001-11-15

2001-11-19

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0665

Unknown

2001-04-03

2001-04-05

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HNLGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X