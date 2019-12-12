Best Dividend Stocks
Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.

Stock

HLDVF

Price as of:

$4.86 +0.21 +4.52%

Industry

Other

HLDVF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.63%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.13

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HLDVF DARS™ Rating

HLDVF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

22,600

Open Price

$4.86

Day's Range

$4.86 - $4.86

Previous Close

$4.65

52 week low / high

$4.65 - $6.22

Percent off 52 week high

-21.86%

HLDVF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HLDVF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

HLDVF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HLDVF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-03

$0.0638

2019-05-30

$0.1657

2018-09-05

$0.0579

2018-06-05

$0.1425

2017-09-04

$0.0507

2017-06-07

$0.1198

2016-09-05

$0.0407

2016-06-06

$0.1035

2015-09-02

$0.0335

2015-06-04

$0.0669

2014-09-10

$0.0273

2014-06-11

$0.0593

2013-09-04

$0.0233

2013-06-05

$0.0539

2012-09-04

$0.0212

2012-06-13

$0.0463

2011-09-07

$0.0198

2011-04-21

$0.0462

2010-09-08

$0.0198

2010-04-16

$0.0463

2009-11-25

$0.0199

2009-04-16

$0.0199

2008-11-28

$0.0464

2008-04-17

$0.0263

2007-11-23

$0.0462

2007-04-19

$0.0263

2006-04-20

$0.0265

2005-11-28

$0.0397

HLDVF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HLDVF

Stock not rated.

HLDVF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.99%

-36.33%

7years

HLDVF

News
HLDVF

Research
HLDVF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HLDVF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

HLDVF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0638

Unknown

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1657

Unknown

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0579

Unknown

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1425

Unknown

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0507

Unknown

2017-09-04

2017-09-05

2017-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1198

Unknown

2017-06-07

2017-06-08

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0407

Unknown

2016-09-05

2016-09-06

2016-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1035

Unknown

2016-06-06

2016-06-07

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0335

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0669

Unknown

2015-06-04

2015-06-05

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0273

Unknown

2014-09-10

2014-09-11

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0593

Unknown

2014-06-11

2014-06-12

2014-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0233

Unknown

2013-09-04

2013-09-05

2013-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0539

Unknown

2013-06-05

2013-06-06

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0212

Unknown

2012-09-04

2012-09-05

2012-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0463

Unknown

2012-06-13

2012-06-14

2012-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0198

Unknown

2011-09-07

2011-09-08

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0462

Unknown

2011-04-21

2011-04-26

2011-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0198

Unknown

2010-09-08

2010-09-09

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0463

Unknown

2010-04-16

2010-04-19

2010-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0199

Unknown

2009-11-25

2009-11-26

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0199

Unknown

2009-04-16

2009-04-17

2009-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0464

Unknown

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

2008-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0263

Unknown

2008-04-17

2008-04-18

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0462

Unknown

2007-11-23

2007-11-26

2007-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0263

Unknown

2007-04-19

2007-04-20

2007-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-06

2006-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0265

Unknown

2006-04-20

2006-04-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0397

Unknown

2005-11-28

2005-11-29

2005-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-04-15

2005-04-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-11-30

2004-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-04-16

2004-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-11-24

2003-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-04-10

2003-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-12-12

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-04-11

2002-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-04-11

2001-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HLDVF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

