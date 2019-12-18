Best Dividend Stocks
Hong Kong Television Network Limited - ADR

Stock

HKTVY

Price as of:

$8.45 -0.52 -5.8%

Industry

Other

Hong Kong Television Network Limited - ADR (HKTVY)

HKTVY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS -$0.97

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

HKTVY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,000

Open Price

$8.45

Day's Range

$8.45 - $8.45

Previous Close

$8.97

52 week low / high

$6.62 - $13.78

Percent off 52 week high

-38.68%

HKTVY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HKTVY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HKTVY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HKTVY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2012-12-31

$0.366877

2012-05-10

$0.366433

2011-12-16

$0.366169

2011-05-10

$0.365628

2010-12-27

$0.327266

2010-06-09

$0.146966

2009-12-10

$0.392557

2009-06-08

$0.068394

2008-12-11

$0.045569

2008-05-29

$0.09053

HKTVY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HKTVY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HKTVY

Stock not rated.

HKTVY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

HKTVY

HKTVY

HKTVY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HKTVY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

HKTVY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3669

Unknown

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

2013-02-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3664

Unknown

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3662

Unknown

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2012-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3656

Unknown

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3273

Unknown

2010-12-27

2010-12-15

2011-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1470

Unknown

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3926

Unknown

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0684

Unknown

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0456

Unknown

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0905

Unknown

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HKTVY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

