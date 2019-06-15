Best Dividend Stocks
EG Shares Low Volatility Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Stock

HILO

Price as of:

$13.21 +0.01 +0.08%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
EG Shares Low Volatility Emerging Markets Dividend ETF(HILO) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for EG Shares Low Volatility Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by scrolling below.
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HILO DARS™ Rating

HILO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

700

Open Price

$13.06

Day's Range

$13.02 - $13.21

Previous Close

$13.2

52 week low / high

$12.98 - $14.99

Percent off 52 week high

-11.87%

HILO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HILO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HILO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HILO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HILO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-03

$0.09661

2019-03-25

$0.10186

2018-12-21

$0.09065

2018-09-24

$0.13792

2018-06-25

$0.12404

2018-03-23

$0.08842

2017-12-15

$0.11362

2017-09-22

$0.09435

2017-06-23

$0.06347

2017-03-24

$0.05224

2016-12-23

$0.09221

2016-09-27

$0.08907

2016-06-28

$0.07363

2016-03-29

$0.08706

2015-12-29

$0.10154

2015-09-25

$0.09603

2015-06-26

$0.08984

2015-03-27

$0.09672

2014-12-29

$0.14074

2014-09-25

$0.18121

2014-06-25

$0.17432

2014-03-25

$0.08878

2013-12-27

$0.27548

2013-09-24

$0.16277

2013-06-25

$0.1564

2013-03-26

$0.08903

2012-12-24

$0.4594

2012-09-24

$0.19396

2012-06-25

$0.22535

2012-03-26

$0.14094

2011-12-23

$0.02078

2011-09-26

$0.03947

HILO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HILO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HILO

Stock not rated.

HILO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.16%

-12.38%

1years

HILO

News
HILO

Research
HILO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HILO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

Brought to You by Mitre Media

HILO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0966

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1019

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0907

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1379

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1136

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0944

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-25

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0635

2017-06-22

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0522

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0891

2016-09-26

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0736

2016-06-27

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0871

2016-03-28

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1015

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0898

2015-06-25

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2015-03-26

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1407

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1812

2014-09-24

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1743

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0888

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2755

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1628

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1564

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0890

2013-03-25

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4594

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2013-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1940

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2254

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1409

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2012-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0395

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-10-05

Initial

Regular

Quarter

HILO

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

