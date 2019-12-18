Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI UK

Stock

HEWU

Price as of:

$24.7 +0.11 +0.45%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI UK (HEWU)

HEWU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.95%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.22

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HEWU DARS™ Rating

HEWU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,767

Open Price

$24.67

Day's Range

$24.64 - $24.7

Previous Close

$24.59

52 week low / high

$21.18 - $24.71

Percent off 52 week high

-0.04%

HEWU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HEWU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HEWU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HEWU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HEWU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-02

$0.608662

2018-12-28

$0.454642

2018-07-03

$0.615057

2017-12-28

$0.450045

2017-07-06

$0.554297

2016-12-28

$0.288337

2016-12-02

$1.822407

2016-12-02

$1.24146

2016-07-06

$0.581008

2015-12-28

$0.426976

2015-12-02

$0.14236

2015-12-02

$0.094736

HEWU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HEWU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HEWU

Stock not rated.

HEWU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-32.36%

13.80%

1years

HEWU

News
HEWU

Research
HEWU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HEWU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HEWU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6087

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4546

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6151

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5543

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2883

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2415

2016-12-01

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8224

2016-12-01

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5810

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4270

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0947

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1424

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Initial, Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

HEWU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X