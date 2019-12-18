Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF

HEWL

$30.85 +0.08 +0.26%

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (HEWL)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.38%

Average Yield: N/A

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.42

Paid Semi Annually

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HEWL DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,066

Open Price

$30.98

Day's Range

$30.82 - $31.0

Previous Close

$30.77

52 week low / high

$23.24 - $31.11

Percent off 52 week high

-0.84%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HEWL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HEWL's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-03

$0.197032

2019-12-03

$0.211584

2019-07-02

$0.59624

2018-12-28

$0.002005

2018-12-04

$0.518505

2018-12-04

$0.43425

2018-07-03

$0.62518

2017-12-04

$0.496795

2017-12-04

$0.32831

2017-07-06

$0.568451

2016-12-28

$0.011753

2016-12-02

$0.147674

2016-12-02

$0.082767

2016-07-06

$0.610828

2015-12-02

$0.495072

2015-12-02

$0.329196

HEWL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HEWL

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.84%

-73.22%

3years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2116

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1970

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-09

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5962

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0020

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4343

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-10

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5185

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6252

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3283

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4968

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5685

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0118

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0828

2016-12-01

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1477

2016-12-01

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6108

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3292

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4951

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Initial, Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

