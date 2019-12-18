Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Trust

Stock

HEWJ

Price as of:

$33.97 -0.12 -0.35%

Industry

Other

iShares Trust (HEWJ)

HEWJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.05%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.04

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

HEWJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

150,773

Open Price

$33.9

Day's Range

$33.9 - $33.98

Previous Close

$34.09

52 week low / high

$27.33 - $34.2

Percent off 52 week high

-0.67%

HEWJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HEWJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HEWJ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

HEWJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HEWJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-02

$0.520014

2018-12-28

$0.116961

2018-07-03

$0.269131

2017-12-28

$0.199434

2017-07-06

$0.203721

2016-12-28

$0.267318

2016-07-06

$0.255065

2015-12-28

$0.182878

2015-12-02

$0.292294

2015-12-02

$0.294985

2015-07-02

$0.160516

2014-12-26

$0.156421

2014-12-26

$0.181657

2014-12-26

$0.075376

2014-07-02

$0.169994

HEWJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HEWJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HEWJ

Stock not rated.

HEWJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.80%

169.37%

0years

HEWJ

News
HEWJ

Research
HEWJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HEWJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

HEWJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5200

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1170

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2691

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1994

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2037

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2673

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2551

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1829

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2950

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2923

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1605

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0754

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1817

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1564

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

HEWJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

