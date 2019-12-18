Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.97%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.45

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

50,736

Open Price

$29.18

Day's Range

$29.08 - $29.19

Previous Close

$29.23

52 week low / high

$22.95 - $29.52

Percent off 52 week high

-1.49%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HEWG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HEWG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-02

$0.725717

2018-07-03

$0.664625

2017-12-28

$0.067329

2017-07-06

$0.558889

2016-12-28

$0.008533

2016-07-06

$0.538227

2015-12-02

$0.191699

2015-12-02

$0.022785

2015-07-02

$0.464767

2014-12-26

$0.497049

2014-12-26

$0.331034

2014-07-02

$0.495627

HEWG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HEWG

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

38.46%

118.38%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7257

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6646

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0673

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5589

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0085

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5382

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0228

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1917

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4648

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3310

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4970

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4956

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

HEWG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

