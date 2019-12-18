Best Dividend Stocks
Hermes International - ADR

Stock

HESAY

Price as of:

$74.55 -0.04 -0.05%

Industry

Other

HESAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.92%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.69

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

HESAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$74.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,663

Open Price

$74.3

Day's Range

$74.3 - $74.55

Previous Close

$74.59

52 week low / high

$51.5 - $75.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.60%

HESAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HESAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HESAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HESAY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-07

$0.344759

2019-02-20

$0.169887

2018-06-07

$0.305526

2018-02-20

$0.184575

2017-06-07

$0.251813

2017-02-21

$0.158605

2016-06-01

$0.209475

2016-02-23

$0.164295

2015-06-03

$0.161626

2015-03-02

$0.157215

2014-06-05

$0.162804

2014-02-27

$0.20622

2013-06-06

$0.13166

2013-02-26

$0.194955

2012-05-31

$0.06319

2012-02-27

$0.196815

2011-06-03

$0.07277

2011-02-10

$0.13724

2010-06-08

$0.075106

HESAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HESAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HESAY

Stock not rated.

HESAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.64%

40.69%

3years

HESAY

HESAY

HESAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HESAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

HESAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3448

Unknown

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1699

Unknown

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-03-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3055

Unknown

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1846

Unknown

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2518

Unknown

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1586

Unknown

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2095

Unknown

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1643

Unknown

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1616

Unknown

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1572

Unknown

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1628

Unknown

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2062

Unknown

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1317

Unknown

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1950

Unknown

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0632

Unknown

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1968

Unknown

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0728

Unknown

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1372

Unknown

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-03-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0751

Unknown

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HESAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X