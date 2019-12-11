Best Dividend Stocks
Henderson Investment Ltd. - ADR

Stock

HDVTY

Price as of:

$0.38 -0.09 -19.15%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Henderson Investment Ltd. - ADR (HDVTY)

HDVTY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.02

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HDVTY DARS™ Rating

HDVTY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,200

Open Price

$0.38

Day's Range

$0.38 - $0.38

Previous Close

$0.47

52 week low / high

$0.38 - $0.47

Percent off 52 week high

-19.15%

HDVTY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HDVTY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HDVTY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HDVTY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HDVTY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-30

$0.010256

2019-05-29

$0.010262

2018-09-04

$0.010241

2018-06-04

$0.010237

2017-09-15

$0.010298

2017-06-05

$0.010316

2016-09-01

$0.010387

2016-06-02

$0.010387

2015-09-01

$0.010399

2015-06-02

$0.010392

2014-09-08

$0.010396

2014-06-09

$0.010399

2013-08-30

$0.010393

2013-06-03

$0.01039

2012-09-04

$0.010395

2012-06-11

$0.10385

2011-09-08

$0.010326

2011-05-31

$0.010345

2010-09-03

$0.010387

2010-05-19

$0.010328

2009-11-23

$0.0104

2009-04-14

$0.0104008

2006-12-01

$0.0804019

2006-04-18

$0.072584

2005-11-23

$0.0845735

2005-04-12

$0.0719568

2004-11-24

$0.0659368

2004-04-13

$0.0593019

2003-11-19

$0.0597022

2003-04-07

$0.0593082

2002-12-09

$0.0593819

2002-04-08

$0.0593082

2001-11-28

$0.0657126

2001-04-06

$0.0603747

HDVTY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HDVTY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HDVTY

Stock not rated.

HDVTY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.42%

0.17%

0years

HDVTY

News
HDVTY

Research
HDVTY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HDVTY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

HDVTY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0103

Unknown

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0103

Unknown

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0102

Unknown

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0102

Unknown

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0103

Unknown

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0103

Unknown

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2014-06-09

2014-06-11

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1039

Unknown

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0103

Unknown

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0103

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0103

Unknown

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2009-11-23

2009-11-25

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0804

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0726

Unknown

2006-04-18

2006-04-20

2006-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0846

Unknown

2005-11-23

2005-11-28

2005-12-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0720

Unknown

2005-04-12

2005-04-14

2005-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0659

Unknown

2004-11-24

2004-11-29

2004-12-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0593

Unknown

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0597

Unknown

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0593

Unknown

2003-04-07

2003-04-09

2003-05-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0594

Unknown

2002-12-09

2002-12-11

2003-01-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0593

Unknown

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0657

Unknown

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0604

Unknown

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HDVTY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X