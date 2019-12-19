Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ETRACS Montly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN due September 30, 2044

Stock

HDLV

Price as of:

$29.58 +0.13 +0.44%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ETRACS Montly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN due September 30, 2044 (HDLV)

HDLV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.54%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.51

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HDLV DARS™ Rating

HDLV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,531

Open Price

$29.55

Day's Range

$29.51 - $29.63

Previous Close

$29.45

52 week low / high

$20.42 - $29.65

Percent off 52 week high

-0.24%

HDLV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HDLV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HDLV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HDLV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HDLV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.2095

2019-11-08

$0.2198

2019-10-10

$0.4039

2019-09-12

$0.1675

2019-08-09

$0.1731

2019-07-12

$0.4299

2019-06-11

$0.1495

2019-05-10

$0.2378

2019-04-11

$0.3911

2019-03-12

$0.194

2019-02-11

$0.2138

2019-01-11

$0.3233

2018-12-13

$0.2382

2018-11-08

$0.0995

2018-10-11

$0.2862

2018-09-12

$0.2673

2018-08-09

$0.1755

2018-07-13

$0.3081

2018-06-11

$0.2064

2018-05-10

$0.2226

2018-04-12

$0.322

2018-03-12

$0.1706

2018-02-09

$0.2514

2018-01-12

$0.3215

2017-12-12

$0.1853

2017-11-09

$0.196

2017-10-12

$0.2875

2017-09-12

$0.3157

2017-08-09

$0.2176

2017-07-12

$0.3789

2017-06-08

$0.2219

2017-05-10

$0.2158

2017-04-10

$0.4138

2017-03-09

$0.1876

2017-02-08

$0.1995

2017-01-11

$0.3827

2016-12-09

$0.1782

2016-11-08

$0.1158

2016-10-11

$0.4362

2016-09-09

$0.1738

2016-08-10

$0.2882

2016-07-12

$0.3245

2016-06-09

$0.1715

2016-05-11

$0.2627

2016-04-08

$0.2606

2016-03-09

$0.2223

2016-02-10

$0.2423

2016-01-11

$0.2501

2015-12-09

$0.2557

2015-11-09

$0.2001

2015-10-08

$0.2858

2015-09-10

$0.2129

2015-08-10

$0.1761

2015-07-10

$0.2895

2015-06-10

$0.1872

2015-05-11

$0.1886

2015-04-09

$0.2659

2015-03-11

$0.2252

2015-02-10

$0.1988

2015-01-09

$0.2287

2014-12-10

$0.1625

2014-11-07

$0.1943

HDLV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HDLV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HDLV

Stock not rated.

HDLV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.94%

-12.38%

0years

HDLV

News
HDLV

Research
HDLV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HDLV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HDLV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2095

2019-12-06

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2198

2019-11-06

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4039

2019-10-04

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1675

2019-09-06

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1731

2019-08-06

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4299

2019-07-08

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1495

2019-06-06

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2378

2019-05-06

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3911

2019-04-05

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1940

2019-03-06

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2138

2019-02-06

2019-02-11

2019-02-12

2019-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3233

2019-01-04

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2382

2018-12-06

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0995

2018-11-06

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2862

2018-10-05

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2673

2018-09-06

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1755

2018-08-03

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3081

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2064

2018-06-05

2018-06-11

2018-06-12

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2226

2018-05-04

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3220

2018-04-06

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1706

2018-03-06

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2514

2018-02-07

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3215

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1853

2017-12-06

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1960

2017-11-03

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2875

2017-10-06

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3157

2017-09-08

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2176

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3789

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2219

2017-06-05

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2158

2017-05-04

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4138

2017-04-05

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1876

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1995

2017-02-03

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3827

2017-01-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1782

2016-12-02

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1158

2016-11-03

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4362

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1738

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2882

2016-08-03

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3245

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1715

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2627

2016-05-04

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2606

2016-04-05

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2223

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2423

2016-02-03

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2501

2016-01-06

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2557

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2001

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2858

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2129

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1761

2015-08-05

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2895

2015-07-07

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1872

2015-06-04

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1886

2015-04-30

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2659

2015-04-02

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2252

2015-03-05

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1988

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2287

2015-01-06

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

2014-12-05

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1943

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-12

2014-11-20

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HDLV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X