Deutsche X-trackers MSCIAWdexUSHDvYdHgEq

Stock

HDAW

Price as of:

$26.21 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Deutsche X-trackers MSCIAWdexUSHDvYdHgEq (HDAW)

HDAW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.17

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HDAW DARS™ Rating

HDAW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

362

Open Price

$26.21

Day's Range

$26.21 - $26.21

Previous Close

$26.21

52 week low / high

$21.68 - $26.26

Percent off 52 week high

-0.19%

HDAW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HDAW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HDAW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HDAW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HDAW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.29362

2019-06-28

$0.34342

2019-03-15

$0.18125

2018-12-19

$0.31784

2018-09-26

$0.33362

2018-06-27

$0.18456

2018-03-21

$0.05879

2017-12-19

$0.20931

2017-09-21

$0.34157

2017-06-21

$0.26041

2017-03-22

$0.28351

2016-12-09

$0.30993

2016-09-21

$0.09518

2016-06-21

$0.21996

2016-03-22

$0.09507

2015-12-16

$0.23917

2015-09-15

$0.02946

HDAW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HDAW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HDAW

Stock not rated.

HDAW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.71%

31.25%

0years

HDAW

HDAW

HDAW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HDAW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

HDAW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2936

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3434

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3178

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3336

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1846

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2093

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3416

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2604

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2835

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3099

2016-12-08

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0952

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0951

2016-03-21

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2392

2015-12-15

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

Initial

Regular

Quarter

HDAW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

