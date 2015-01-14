Hi-Crush Partners LP
Hi-Crush Partners LP
HCLP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
HCLP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HCLP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-100.00%
|
0%
|
-100.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Hi-Crush Partners LP is a domestic producer of monocrystalline sand. Monocrystalline sand is a mineral that is used as a proppant to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. It owns interests in sand reserves and related processing and transportation facilities in Wyeville, Wisconsin, including a 561-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing operations in oil and natural gas wells. It serves pressure pumping service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.
