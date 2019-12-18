Best Dividend Stocks
HSBC Holdings plc

Stock

HBCYF

Price as of:

$7.6 -0.09 -1.17%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

HSBC Holdings plc (HBCYF)

HBCYF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.20%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HBCYF DARS™ Rating

HBCYF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,600

Open Price

$7.56

Day's Range

$7.56 - $7.73

Previous Close

$7.69

52 week low / high

$6.98 - $8.9

Percent off 52 week high

-14.61%

HBCYF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HBCYF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HBCYF

Stock not rated.

HBCYF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.78%

-21.57%

0years

HBCYF

News
HBCYF

Research
HBCYF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HBCYF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

HBCYF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-11

2019-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-17

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-22

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-12

2018-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2018-08-17

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2018-05-18

2018-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-23

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-13

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-04

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-19

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-24

2017-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-21

2016-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-12

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-20

2016-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-04

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-23

2015-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-14

2015-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-22

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-06

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-24

2014-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2014-08-22

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-23

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-14

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-25

2013-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2013-08-23

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-24

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-22

2013-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-26

2012-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-17

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-18

2012-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-16

2012-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

Unknown

2011-11-25

2012-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

Unknown

2011-08-19

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

Unknown

2011-05-20

2011-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-18

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

Unknown

2010-11-19

2011-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

Unknown

2010-08-20

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

Unknown

2010-05-21

2010-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-19

2010-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-20

2010-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-21

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-22

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

Unknown

Unknown

2008-11-21

2009-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

Unknown

Unknown

2008-08-22

2008-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

Unknown

Unknown

2008-05-23

2008-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-25

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

Unknown

Unknown

2007-11-23

2008-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

Unknown

Unknown

2007-08-17

2007-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

Unknown

Unknown

2007-05-18

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-23

2007-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

Unknown

2006-11-24

2007-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

Unknown

Unknown

2005-11-25

2006-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

Unknown

Unknown

2005-08-19

2005-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

Unknown

Unknown

2005-05-20

2005-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2700

Unknown

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

Unknown

Unknown

2004-11-26

2005-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

Unknown

Unknown

2004-08-20

2004-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

Unknown

Unknown

2004-05-21

2004-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

Unknown

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-05-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

Unknown

Unknown

2003-11-28

2004-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

Unknown

Unknown

2003-08-22

2003-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3611

Unknown

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-05-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2278

Unknown

Unknown

2002-08-23

2002-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3222

Unknown

Unknown

2002-03-22

2002-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2111

Unknown

Unknown

2001-08-24

2001-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2850

Unknown

Unknown

2001-03-16

2001-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HBCYF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

