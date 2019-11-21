Best Dividend Stocks
Hays plc - ADR

Stock

HAYPY

Price as of:

$20.71 +20.71 +-2.24%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Hays plc - ADR (HAYPY)

HAYPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.82%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.03

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HAYPY DARS™ Rating

HAYPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$20.71

Day's Range

$20.71 - $20.71

Previous Close

$0.0

52 week low / high

$20.71 - $20.71

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

HAYPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HAYPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

HAYPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HAYPY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-03

$1.017337

2019-03-07

$0.127746

2018-10-04

$0.94448

2018-03-07

$0.132765

2017-10-05

$0.808018

2017-03-02

$0.104747

2016-10-12

$0.220424

2016-03-03

$0.11413

2015-10-07

$0.252641

2015-03-05

$0.113692

2014-10-08

$0.248213

2014-03-06

$0.1269

2013-10-09

$0.243586

2013-03-07

$0.115056

2012-10-10

$0.239862

2012-03-06

$0.119654

2011-10-12

$0.572836

2011-03-10

$0.272438

2010-10-20

$0.580854

2010-03-03

$0.261792

HAYPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HAYPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HAYPY

Stock not rated.

HAYPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

82.53%

88.88%

2years

HAYPY

HAYPY

HAYPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HAYPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

HAYPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0173

Unknown

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1277

Unknown

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9445

Unknown

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1328

Unknown

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8080

Unknown

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1047

Unknown

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2204

Unknown

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1141

Unknown

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2526

Unknown

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1137

Unknown

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2482

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1269

Unknown

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2436

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1151

Unknown

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2399

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1197

Unknown

2012-03-06

2012-03-08

2012-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5728

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2724

Unknown

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5809

Unknown

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2618

Unknown

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HAYPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

