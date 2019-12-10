Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. - 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 20 - Ser J

Stock

HAWLI

Price as of:

$20.6 -0.4 -1.9%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. - 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 20 - Ser J (HAWLI)

HAWLI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.61%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.95

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HAWLI DARS™ Rating

HAWLI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,200

Open Price

$19.6

Day's Range

$19.6 - $20.6

Previous Close

$21.0

52 week low / high

$19.3 - $21.0

Percent off 52 week high

-1.90%

HAWLI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HAWLI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HAWLI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HAWLI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HAWLI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-03

$0.2375

2019-07-03

$0.2375

2019-04-04

$0.2375

2019-01-03

$0.2375

2018-10-04

$0.2375

2018-07-03

$0.2375

2018-04-04

$0.2375

2018-01-04

$0.2375

2017-10-04

$0.2375

2017-06-30

$0.2375

2017-04-03

$0.2375

2017-01-03

$0.2375

2016-10-03

$0.2375

2016-06-30

$0.2375

2016-04-01

$0.2375

2015-12-31

$0.2375

2015-10-01

$0.2375

2015-06-30

$0.2375

2015-03-31

$0.2375

2014-12-31

$0.2375

2014-10-01

$0.2375

2014-07-01

$0.2375

2014-04-02

$0.2375

2013-12-31

$0.2375

2013-10-02

$0.2375

2013-07-02

$0.2375

2013-04-03

$0.2375

2013-01-02

$0.2375

2012-10-03

$0.2375

2012-07-02

$0.2375

2012-04-03

$0.2375

2012-01-03

$0.2375

2011-10-03

$0.2375

2011-06-30

$0.2375

2011-04-01

$0.2375

2011-01-03

$0.2375

2010-10-01

$0.2375

2010-06-30

$0.2375

2010-03-31

$0.2375

2009-12-31

$0.2375

2009-10-01

$0.2375

2009-06-30

$0.2375

2009-04-01

$0.2375

2008-12-31

$0.2375

2008-10-01

$0.2375

2008-07-01

$0.2375

2008-04-02

$0.2375

2008-01-02

$0.2375

2007-10-26

$0.2375

2007-07-02

$0.2375

2007-04-03

$0.2375

2007-01-03

$0.2375

2006-10-03

$0.2375

2006-06-30

$0.2375

2006-04-03

$0.2375

2006-01-03

$0.2375

2005-10-03

$0.2375

2005-06-30

$0.2375

2005-04-01

$0.2375

2005-01-03

$0.2375

2004-10-01

$0.2375

2004-06-30

$0.2375

2004-04-01

$0.2375

2003-12-31

$0.2375

2003-10-01

$0.2375

2003-07-01

$0.2375

2003-04-02

$0.2375

2002-12-31

$0.2375

2002-10-02

$0.2375

2002-07-02

$0.2375

2002-04-03

$0.2375

2002-01-02

$0.2375

2001-10-03

$0.2375

2001-07-02

$0.2375

2001-04-03

$0.2375

2001-01-03

$0.2375

2000-10-03

$0.2375

2000-06-30

$0.2375

2000-04-03

$0.2375

2000-01-03

$0.2375

1999-10-01

$0.2375

1999-06-30

$0.2375

1999-03-31

$0.2375

1998-12-31

$0.2375

1998-10-01

$0.2375

1998-07-02

$0.2375

1998-04-01

$0.2375

1997-12-31

$0.2375

1997-10-01

$0.2375

1997-07-01

$0.2375

1997-04-02

$0.2375

1996-12-31

$0.2375

1996-10-02

$0.2375

1996-07-02

$0.2375

1996-04-02

$0.2375

1996-01-03

$0.2375

1995-10-03

$0.2375

1995-06-30

$0.2375

HAWLI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HAWLI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HAWLI

Stock not rated.

HAWLI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

0.00%

0years

HAWLI

News
HAWLI

Research
HAWLI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HAWLI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HAWLI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2375

2019-09-25

2019-10-03

2019-10-05

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2019-06-25

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2019-03-25

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2018-12-24

2019-01-03

2019-01-05

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2018-09-25

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2018-06-25

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2018-03-23

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2017-12-22

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2017-09-25

2017-10-04

2017-10-05

2017-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2017-06-23

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2016-12-23

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2016-09-23

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2016-03-24

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2015-06-25

2015-06-30

2015-07-05

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2015-03-25

2015-03-31

2015-04-05

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2014-09-25

2014-10-01

2014-10-05

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2014-06-24

2014-07-01

2014-07-05

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2014-03-25

2014-04-02

2014-04-05

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2013-12-23

2013-12-31

2014-01-05

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2013-09-24

2013-10-02

2013-10-05

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2013-06-25

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2013-03-22

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2012-12-24

2013-01-02

2013-01-05

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2012-06-25

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2012-03-22

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2011-12-19

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2011-09-20

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2011-06-24

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2011-03-23

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2010-09-20

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2010-06-25

2010-06-30

2010-07-05

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2010-03-22

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2009-06-30

2009-07-05

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2009-04-01

2009-04-05

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-05

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-05

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2008-04-02

2008-04-05

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2008-01-02

2008-01-05

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2007-10-26

2007-10-05

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2006-06-30

2006-07-05

2006-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2006-01-03

2006-01-05

2006-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2005-06-30

2005-07-05

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2005-01-03

2005-01-05

2005-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2004-10-01

2004-10-05

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2004-06-30

2004-07-05

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2004-04-01

2004-04-05

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2003-10-01

2003-10-05

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2003-07-01

2003-07-05

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2003-04-02

2003-04-05

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2002-12-31

2003-01-05

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2002-10-02

2002-10-05

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2002-06-18

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2001-12-18

2002-01-02

2002-01-05

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2001-01-15

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2001-01-15

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2001-01-15

2001-04-03

2001-04-05

2001-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2000-12-18

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2000-10-03

2000-10-05

2000-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2000-06-30

2000-07-05

2000-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

2000-04-03

2000-04-05

2000-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1999-12-20

2000-01-03

2000-01-05

2000-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

1999-10-01

1999-10-05

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1999-06-23

1999-06-30

1999-07-05

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1999-03-23

1999-03-31

1999-04-05

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1998-12-23

1998-12-31

1999-01-05

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1998-09-25

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1998-06-18

1998-07-02

1998-07-05

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1998-03-16

1998-04-01

1998-04-05

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1997-12-22

1997-12-31

1998-01-05

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1997-09-25

1997-10-01

1997-10-05

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1997-06-18

1997-07-01

1997-07-05

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1997-03-24

1997-04-02

1997-04-05

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1996-12-24

1996-12-31

1997-01-05

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1996-09-20

1996-10-02

1996-10-05

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1996-03-21

1996-04-02

1996-04-05

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1995-12-22

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

Unknown

1995-10-03

1995-10-05

1995-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1995-05-17

1995-06-30

1995-07-05

1995-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

HAWLI

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X