Gazit-Globe Ltd

Stock

GZTGF

Price as of:

$10.46 +0.73 +7.5%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
GZTGF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.46

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GZTGF DARS™ Rating

GZTGF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

600

Open Price

$10.46

Day's Range

$10.46 - $10.46

Previous Close

$9.73

52 week low / high

$7.0 - $11.01

Percent off 52 week high

-5.00%

GZTGF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GZTGF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GZTGF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GZTGF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GZTGF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.405 (ILS)

2019-09-06

$0.1151

2019-04-04

$0.1132

2018-12-14

$0.1013

2018-09-14

$0.1059

2018-06-14

$0.1061

2018-04-11

$0.1076

2017-12-14

$0.0988

2017-09-18

$0.0989

2017-06-16

$0.0993

2017-04-10

$0.0959

2016-12-02

$0.0904

2016-08-31

$0.0927

2016-06-06

$0.0913

2016-04-11

$0.1215

2015-12-11

$0.1187

2015-09-28

$0.1185

2015-06-18

$0.1189

2015-04-02

$0.1169

2014-09-12

$0.1242

2014-06-23

$0.1307

2014-04-03

$0.1294

2013-12-12

$0.1229

2013-09-20

$0.1227

2013-06-13

$0.12

2013-04-04

$0.119

2012-12-13

$0.1057

2012-09-20

$0.1024

2012-06-14

$0.1039

2012-04-04

$0.1075

GZTGF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GZTGF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GZTGF

Stock not rated.

GZTGF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.16%

9.38%

1years

GZTGF

News
GZTGF

Research
GZTGF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GZTGF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GZTGF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4050 (ILS)

2019-11-18

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1151

2019-08-20

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1132

2019-03-17

2019-04-04

2019-04-07

2019-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1013

2018-11-19

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1059

2018-08-20

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1061

2018-05-28

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1076

2018-03-28

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0988

2017-11-20

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0989

2017-08-22

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0993

2017-05-23

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0959

2017-03-27

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0904

2016-11-23

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0927

2016-08-23

2016-08-31

2016-09-05

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2016-05-26

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

2016-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1215

2016-03-31

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1187

2015-11-30

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1185

2015-08-19

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1189

2015-05-31

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1169

2015-03-24

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1242

2014-09-01

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1307

2014-05-28

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1294

2014-03-26

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

2014-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1229

2013-11-20

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1227

2013-08-27

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-28

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1190

2013-03-25

2013-04-04

2013-04-08

2013-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1057

2012-11-27

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1024

2012-08-21

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1039

2012-05-23

2012-06-14

2012-06-18

2012-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2012-03-28

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

GZTGF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

