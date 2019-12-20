Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

CABCO Ser 2004-102 Trust SBC Communications Inc Collared Fltg Rate Callable Ctf 06/15/2034

Stock

GYC

Price as of:

$24.57 +0.6 +2.5%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

CABCO Ser 2004-102 Trust SBC Communications Inc Collared Fltg Rate Callable Ctf 06/15/2034 (GYC)

GYC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.82

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GYC DARS™ Rating

GYC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,000

Open Price

$24.21

Day's Range

$23.88 - $24.73

Previous Close

$23.97

52 week low / high

$19.22 - $24.99

Percent off 52 week high

-1.68%

GYC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GYC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GYC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GYC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GYC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.20538195

2019-09-12

$0.20538195

2019-06-13

$0.212863

2019-03-13

$0.19861111

2018-12-13

$0.20538195

2018-09-13

$0.21215278

2018-06-13

$0.20763889

2018-03-13

$0.203125

2017-12-13

$0.20538195

2017-09-13

$0.20763889

2017-06-12

$0.20763889

2017-03-10

$0.203125

2016-12-12

$0.20538195

2016-09-12

$0.20763889

2016-06-10

$0.20763889

2016-03-10

$0.20538195

2015-12-10

$0.205382

2015-09-10

$0.2076389

2015-06-10

$0.205382

2015-03-11

$0.205382

2014-12-10

$0.205382

2014-09-10

$0.205382

2014-06-11

$0.205382

2014-03-12

$0.205382

2013-12-11

$0.205382

2013-09-11

$0.205382

2013-06-12

$0.2121528

2013-03-12

$0.1986111

2012-12-12

$0.205382

2012-09-12

$0.2121528

2012-06-12

$0.2076389

2012-03-12

$0.205382

2011-12-12

$0.205382

2011-09-12

$0.2076389

2011-06-10

$0.2076389

2011-03-10

$0.203125

2010-12-10

$0.205382

2010-09-10

$0.2076389

2010-06-10

$0.2076389

2010-03-10

$0.203125

2009-12-10

$0.205382

2009-09-10

$0.2076389

2009-06-10

$0.20538195

2009-03-16

$0.20538195

2008-12-10

$0.2192057

2008-09-10

$0.21652

2008-06-11

$0.21802

2008-03-18

$0.356456

2007-12-14

$0.400929

2007-09-18

$0.39231944

2007-06-19

$0.38364511

2007-03-16

$0.375625

2006-12-18

$0.38169444

2006-09-19

$0.38201594

2006-06-13

$0.35522222

2006-03-16

$0.32132813

2005-12-12

$0.28563889

2005-09-16

$0.25938889

2005-06-16

$0.23383333

2005-03-10

$0.203125

GYC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GYC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GYC

Stock not rated.

GYC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.18%

-0.82%

1years

GYC

News
GYC

Research
GYC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GYC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GYC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2054

2019-12-06

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2019-09-06

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2129

2019-06-05

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1986

2019-03-04

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2122

2018-09-07

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2018-06-01

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2017-11-30

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2017-09-05

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2017-06-01

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

2017-02-27

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2016-08-22

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2016-05-23

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2016-02-22

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2015-11-23

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2015-05-20

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2015-02-17

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2014-11-19

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2014-08-20

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2014-05-21

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2014-02-20

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2013-11-22

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2013-08-23

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2122

2013-05-24

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1986

2012-12-31

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2122

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2011-06-10

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

Unknown

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2010-12-10

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2009-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2009-03-16

2009-03-13

2009-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2192

Unknown

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2165

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2180

Unknown

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3565

Unknown

2008-03-18

2008-03-14

2008-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4009

Unknown

2007-12-14

2007-12-14

2007-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3923

Unknown

2007-09-18

2007-09-14

2007-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3836

Unknown

2007-06-19

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3756

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-14

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3817

Unknown

2006-12-18

2006-12-14

2006-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3820

Unknown

2006-09-19

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3552

Unknown

2006-06-13

2006-06-14

2006-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3213

Unknown

2006-03-16

2006-03-14

2006-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2856

Unknown

2005-12-12

2005-12-14

2005-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2594

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-14

2005-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2338

Unknown

2005-06-16

2005-06-14

2005-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

Unknown

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-03-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

GYC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X