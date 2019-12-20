Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Global X InterBolsa FTSE Colombia 20 ETF

Stock

GXG

Price as of:

$9.82 -0.05 -0.51%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Global X InterBolsa FTSE Colombia 20 ETF (GXG)

GXG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.31

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GXG DARS™ Rating

GXG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,400

Open Price

$9.87

Day's Range

$9.71 - $9.9

Previous Close

$9.87

52 week low / high

$7.6 - $10.29

Percent off 52 week high

-4.57%

GXG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GXG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GXG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GXG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GXG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-27

$0.153286

2018-12-28

$0.236303

2017-12-28

$0.183485

2016-12-28

$0.134932

2015-12-29

$0.118156

2014-12-29

$0.411765

2013-12-27

$0.745049

2012-12-27

$0.449547

2011-12-28

$0.208752

2010-12-29

$0.06630725

2010-12-29

$0.027474

2010-12-29

$0.011292

2009-12-29

$0.264734

GXG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GXG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GXG

Stock not rated.

GXG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

31.46%

29.74%

3years

GXG

News
GXG

Research
GXG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GXG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GXG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1533

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2363

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1835

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1349

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1182

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4118

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7450

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4495

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2088

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0113

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0275

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0663

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2647

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Initial

Regular

Annual

GXG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X