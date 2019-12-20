Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR S&P China ETF

Stock

GXC

Price as of:

$102.39 +0.39 +0.38%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

GXC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.61

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GXC DARS™ Rating

GXC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$102.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

29,000

Open Price

$102.15

Day's Range

$102.13 - $102.49

Previous Close

$102.0

52 week low / high

$82.0 - $104.98

Percent off 52 week high

-2.47%

GXC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GXC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GXC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GXC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GXC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-24

$0.807264

2018-12-24

$1.164395

2018-06-15

$0.559201

2017-12-15

$1.712223

2017-06-16

$0.259763

2016-12-16

$1.047375

2016-06-17

$0.426768

2015-12-18

$1.508489

2015-06-19

$0.587165

2014-12-19

$0.707704

2014-06-20

$0.972072

2013-12-20

$0.490619

2013-06-21

$1.291452

2012-12-21

$0.327298

2012-06-15

$1.170414

2011-12-16

$0.299842

2011-06-17

$1.000316

2010-12-17

$0.294397

2010-06-18

$0.660511

2009-12-18

$0.165028

2009-06-19

$0.537300514

2008-12-19

$0.804303

2007-12-21

$0.625678

GXC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GXC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GXC

Stock not rated.

GXC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.08%

-6.33%

0years

GXC

News
GXC

Research
GXC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GXC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GXC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8073

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1644

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5592

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7122

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2598

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0474

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4268

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5085

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5872

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7077

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9721

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4906

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2915

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3273

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1704

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2998

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0003

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2944

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6605

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1650

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5373

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8043

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6257

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

GXC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

