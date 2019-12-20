Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF

Stock

GWX

Price as of:

$32.03 -0.05 -0.16%

Industry

Other

GWX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.56%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.82

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

GWX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

155,200

Open Price

$32.2

Day's Range

$32.01 - $32.2

Previous Close

$32.08

52 week low / high

$26.63 - $32.32

Percent off 52 week high

-0.90%

GWX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GWX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GWX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GWX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GWX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-24

$0.409769

2018-12-24

$0.741028

2018-06-15

$0.078687

2017-12-15

$0.828613

2017-12-15

$0.697426

2017-12-15

$0.312479

2016-12-16

$0.158233

2016-12-16

$0.786722

2016-12-16

$0.223696

2016-06-17

$0.051482

2015-12-18

$0.007568

2015-12-18

$0.144454

2015-12-18

$0.536071

2015-06-19

$0.065333

2014-12-19

$0.822082

2014-12-19

$0.429512

2014-12-19

$2.308123

2014-06-20

$0.134385

2013-12-20

$0.827316

2013-06-21

$0.201005

2012-12-21

$0.492666

2012-06-15

$0.27068

2011-12-16

$0.204916

2011-12-16

$0.479525

2011-06-17

$0.134068

2010-12-17

$0.495299

2010-06-18

$0.233291

2009-12-18

$0.176789

2009-06-19

$0.199871806

2008-12-19

$0.358183

2007-12-21

$0.304968

2007-12-21

$0.515897

GWX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GWX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GWX

Stock not rated.

GWX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.42%

-0.02%

0years

GWX

GWX

GWX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GWX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

GWX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4098

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7410

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0787

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3125

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6974

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8286

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2237

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7867

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1582

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0515

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5361

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1445

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0076

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0653

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3081

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4295

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8221

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1344

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8273

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2010

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4927

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2707

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4795

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2049

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1341

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4953

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2333

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1768

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1999

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3582

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5159

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3050

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

GWX

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X