Guoco Group Ltd. - ADR

Stock

GULRY

Price as of:

$32.79 +0.09 +0.28%

Industry

Other

GULRY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.37%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.43

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GULRY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$32.79

Day's Range

$32.79 - $32.79

Previous Close

$32.7

52 week low / high

$24.64 - $32.79

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

GULRY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GULRY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

GULRY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GULRY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-20

$0.71643

2019-03-12

$0.224212

2018-12-13

$0.71599

2018-03-13

$0.224267

2017-11-17

$0.717489

2017-03-13

$0.226571

2016-11-22

$0.723554

2016-03-09

$0.226848

2015-11-24

$0.724113

2015-03-11

$0.226951

2014-11-25

$0.723774

2014-03-11

$0.232771

2013-11-21

$0.348872

2012-11-15

$0.395653

2012-03-12

$0.116724

2011-11-28

$0.515371

2011-03-04

$0.231318

2010-10-13

$0.465989

2010-03-10

$0.189052

GULRY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GULRY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GULRY

Stock not rated.

GULRY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.67%

52.39%

0years

GULRY

GULRY

GULRY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GULRY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

GULRY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7164

Unknown

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2242

Unknown

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7160

Unknown

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2243

Unknown

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7175

Unknown

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2266

Unknown

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7236

Unknown

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2268

Unknown

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7241

Unknown

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2270

Unknown

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7238

Unknown

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2328

Unknown

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3489

Unknown

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3957

Unknown

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1167

Unknown

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5154

Unknown

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2313

Unknown

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4660

Unknown

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1891

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GULRY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

