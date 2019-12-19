Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend ETF

Stock

GULF

Price as of:

$20.14 +0.25 +1.26%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend ETF (GULF)

GULF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.91%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.38

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GULF DARS™ Rating

GULF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,564

Open Price

$20.23

Day's Range

$20.06 - $20.23

Previous Close

$19.89

52 week low / high

$18.03 - $21.84

Percent off 52 week high

-7.78%

GULF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GULF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GULF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GULF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GULF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.095

2019-06-24

$0.435

2019-03-26

$0.115

2018-12-24

$0.09047

2018-09-25

$0.11778

2018-06-25

$0.436

2018-03-20

$0.16625

2017-12-26

$0.03974

2017-09-26

$0.015

2017-06-26

$0.235

2017-03-27

$0.1

2016-12-23

$0.00488

2016-06-20

$0.665

2016-03-21

$0.0425

2015-12-21

$0.03367

2015-06-22

$0.625

2015-03-23

$0.11471

2014-12-19

$0.35677

2014-09-22

$0.0975

2014-06-23

$0.16708

2014-03-24

$0.36852

2013-06-24

$0.34786

2013-03-22

$0.21436

2012-06-25

$0.50037

2012-03-26

$0.16009

2011-06-22

$0.76516

2011-03-21

$0.05844

2010-12-22

$0.02211

2010-09-20

$0.02058

2010-06-28

$0.40354

2010-03-29

$0.04094

2009-12-21

$0.03973

2009-06-22

$0.61836

GULF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GULF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GULF

Stock not rated.

GULF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-18.90%

-53.12%

1years

GULF

News
GULF

Research
GULF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GULF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GULF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0950

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0905

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1178

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4360

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0397

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0049

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6650

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0337

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

Unknown

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1147

Unknown

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3568

Unknown

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

Unknown

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1671

Unknown

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3685

Unknown

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3479

Unknown

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2144

Unknown

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5004

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1601

2012-03-25

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7652

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0584

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0221

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4035

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0409

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0397

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6184

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Initial

Regular

Quarter

GULF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X