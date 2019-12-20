Best Dividend Stocks
Guggenheim Enhanced Ultra-Short Bond ETF

Stock

GSY

Price as of:

$50.45 +0.02 +0.04%

Industry

Other

GSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.57%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.29

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

GSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

511,800

Open Price

$50.43

Day's Range

$50.43 - $50.45

Previous Close

$50.43

52 week low / high

$50.02 - $50.48

Percent off 52 week high

-0.06%

GSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GSY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.10781

2019-10-21

$0.11236

2019-09-23

$0.10464

2019-08-19

$0.10135

2019-07-22

$0.11507

2019-06-24

$0.11917

2019-05-20

$0.1222

2019-04-22

$0.12084

2019-03-18

$0.133472423

2019-02-19

$0.08927

2019-01-22

$0.11538

2018-12-26

$0.00529

2018-12-24

$0.15343

2018-11-19

$0.09888

2018-10-22

$0.09436

2018-09-24

$0.12032

2018-08-20

$0.04908

2018-08-02

$0.10175

2018-07-03

$0.10109

2018-06-04

$0.10327

2018-05-02

$0.09006

2018-04-03

$0.0873

2018-03-02

$0.0649

2018-02-02

$0.0812

2017-12-28

$0.2645

2017-12-04

$0.0592

2017-11-02

$0.055

2017-10-03

$0.0636

2017-09-01

$0.0663

2017-08-01

$0.0576

2017-07-03

$0.0525

2017-06-01

$0.0629

2017-05-01

$0.0567

2017-04-03

$0.0582

2017-03-01

$0.0491

2017-02-01

$0.0593

2016-12-28

$0.045

2016-12-28

$0.0472

2016-12-01

$0.0505

2016-11-01

$0.0496

2016-10-03

$0.0513

2016-09-01

$0.0516

2016-08-01

$0.0466

2016-07-01

$0.0517

2016-06-01

$0.0548

2016-05-02

$0.0561

2016-04-01

$0.0589

2016-03-01

$0.0497

2016-02-01

$0.0379

2015-12-29

$0.086

2015-12-01

$0.0435

2015-11-02

$0.0384

2015-10-01

$0.0338

2015-09-01

$0.0412

2015-08-03

$0.0446

2015-07-01

$0.0429

2015-06-01

$0.0484

2015-05-01

$0.0494

2015-04-01

$0.055

2015-03-02

$0.0476

2015-02-02

$0.0525

2014-12-29

$0.1694

2014-12-01

$0.0429

2014-11-03

$0.0607

2014-10-01

$0.0439

2014-09-02

$0.0435

2014-08-01

$0.0482

2014-07-01

$0.0472

2014-06-02

$0.0459

2014-05-01

$0.0362

2014-04-01

$0.0407

2014-03-03

$0.0326

2014-02-03

$0.0315

2013-12-27

$0.0664

2013-12-27

$0.0076

2013-12-27

$0.017

2013-12-02

$0.039

2013-11-01

$0.042

2013-10-01

$0.037

2013-09-03

$0.038

2013-08-01

$0.042

2013-07-01

$0.039

2013-06-03

$0.047

2013-05-01

$0.055

2013-04-01

$0.051

2013-03-01

$0.056

2013-02-01

$0.042

2012-12-27

$0.079

2012-12-27

$0.006

2012-12-27

$0.032

2012-12-03

$0.055

2012-11-01

$0.038

2012-10-01

$0.026

2012-09-04

$0.02

2012-08-01

$0.019

2012-07-02

$0.019

2012-06-01

$0.018

2012-05-01

$0.017

2012-04-02

$0.014

2012-03-01

$0.005

2012-02-01

$0.01

2011-12-28

$0.023

2011-12-28

$0.012

2011-12-28

$0.004

2011-12-01

$0.024

2011-11-01

$0.025

2011-10-03

$0.022

2011-09-01

$0.024

2011-08-01

$0.018

2011-07-01

$0.005

2010-12-27

$0.005

2009-09-24

$0.001

2009-08-25

$0.003

2009-07-27

$0.005

2009-06-24

$0.011

2009-05-22

$0.014

2009-04-24

$0.017

2009-03-25

$0.017

2009-02-23

$0.023

2009-01-26

$0.031

2008-12-24

$0.048

2008-11-21

$0.048

2008-10-27

$0.08

2008-09-24

$0.081

2008-08-25

$0.073

2008-07-25

$0.077

2008-06-24

$0.081

2008-05-23

$0.078

2008-04-24

$0.085

2008-03-25

$0.135

GSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GSY

Stock not rated.

GSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.73%

12.41%

3years

GSY

News
GSY

Research
GSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

GSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1078

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1124

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1046

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1151

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1192

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1335

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1154

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0053

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0989

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0944

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1203

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0491

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1018

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2645

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0491

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0450

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0496

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0513

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0497

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0384

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0338

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0429

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0484

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0494

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1694

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0429

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0362

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0407

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0326

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0060

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0120

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0010

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2009-08-24

2009-08-25

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2009-07-24

2009-07-27

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2009-05-21

2009-05-22

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2009-04-23

2009-04-24

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2009-02-20

2009-02-23

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-01-23

2009-01-26

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2008-11-20

2008-11-21

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-10-24

2008-10-27

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2008-08-21

2008-08-25

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2008-07-24

2008-07-25

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2008-05-22

2008-05-23

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-04-23

2008-04-24

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

GSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

