Goldman Sachs Group Inc Depositary Sh Repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser A

Stock

GS-PR-A

Price as of:

$21.95 +0.12 +0.55%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.42%

Average Yield: N/A

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.96

Paid Quarterly

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GS-PR-A DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

67,200

Open Price

$21.89

Day's Range

$21.87 - $21.99

Previous Close

$21.83

52 week low / high

$16.45 - $21.99

Percent off 52 week high

-0.18%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GS-PR-A has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GS-PR-A's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GS-PR-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-25

$0.23958

2019-07-25

$0.24479

2019-04-24

$0.22917

2019-01-24

$0.23438

2018-10-26

$0.2474

2018-07-25

$0.23958

2018-04-24

$0.22656

2018-01-25

$0.24479

2017-10-25

$0.23958

2017-07-24

$0.23958

2017-04-21

$0.23177

2017-01-24

$0.23958

2016-10-24

$0.23958

2016-07-22

$0.23958

2016-04-21

$0.23438

2016-01-22

$0.23958

2015-10-22

$0.23958

2015-07-22

$0.23698

2015-04-22

$0.23438

2015-01-22

$0.23958

2014-10-22

$0.23698

2014-07-23

$0.23698

2014-04-23

$0.23698

2014-01-22

$0.23438

2013-10-24

$0.23958

2013-07-24

$0.24479

2013-04-23

$0.22917

2013-01-23

$0.23438

2012-10-25

$0.2474

2012-07-24

$0.23958

2012-04-23

$0.23438

2012-01-24

$0.23958

2011-10-24

$0.23958

2011-07-22

$0.23958

2011-04-20

$0.23177

2011-01-24

$0.23958

2010-10-22

$0.23958

2010-07-22

$0.23958

2010-04-21

$0.23177

2010-01-22

$0.23958

2009-10-22

$0.23958

2009-07-22

$0.23698

2009-04-22

$0.23438

2009-01-22

$0.23958

2008-10-22

$0.23698

2008-07-23

$0.23698

2008-04-23

$0.24306

2008-01-23

$0.35184

2007-10-25

$0.40441

2007-07-24

$0.39016

2007-04-23

$0.36915

2007-01-24

$0.39979

2006-10-24

$0.39585

2006-07-24

$0.37758

2006-04-21

$0.33808

2006-01-24

$0.32328

2005-10-24

$0.28814

2005-07-22

$0.29

GS-PR-A's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GS-PR-A

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.18%

0.00%

1years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2396

2019-10-07

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2448

2019-07-09

2019-07-25

2019-07-28

2019-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2292

2019-04-04

2019-04-24

2019-04-25

2019-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2019-01-07

2019-01-24

2019-01-27

2019-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2474

2018-10-05

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2018-07-02

2018-07-25

2018-07-26

2018-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2266

2018-04-06

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2448

2018-01-10

2018-01-25

2018-01-28

2018-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2017-10-10

2017-10-25

2017-10-26

2017-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2318

2017-04-13

2017-04-21

2017-04-25

2017-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

2017-01-26

2017-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2016-10-14

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2016-07-15

2016-07-22

2016-07-26

2016-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2016-04-15

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2016-01-15

2016-01-22

2016-01-26

2016-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2015-10-09

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2015-07-10

2015-07-22

2015-07-26

2015-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2015-04-10

2015-04-22

2015-04-26

2015-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2015-01-09

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2014-10-10

2014-10-22

2014-10-26

2014-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2014-07-11

2014-07-23

2014-07-27

2014-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2014-04-11

2014-04-23

2014-04-27

2014-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2014-01-10

2014-01-22

2014-01-26

2014-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2013-10-11

2013-10-24

2013-10-28

2013-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2448

2013-07-12

2013-07-24

2013-07-28

2013-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2292

2013-04-12

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2013-01-11

2013-01-23

2013-01-27

2013-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2474

2012-10-12

2012-10-25

2012-10-29

2012-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2012-07-13

2012-07-24

2012-07-26

2012-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2012-04-13

2012-04-23

2012-04-25

2012-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2012-01-13

2012-01-24

2012-01-26

2012-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2011-10-14

2011-10-24

2011-10-26

2011-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2011-07-15

2011-07-22

2011-07-26

2011-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2318

2011-04-15

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2011-01-14

2011-01-24

2011-01-26

2011-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2010-10-15

2010-10-22

2010-10-26

2010-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2010-07-16

2010-07-22

2010-07-26

2010-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2318

2010-04-20

2010-04-21

2010-04-25

2010-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2010-01-19

2010-01-22

2010-01-26

2010-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2009-10-15

2009-10-22

2009-10-26

2009-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2009-07-14

2009-07-22

2009-07-26

2009-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2009-04-13

2009-04-22

2009-04-26

2009-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2396

2008-12-16

2009-01-22

2009-01-26

2009-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2008-09-16

2008-10-22

2008-10-26

2008-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2008-06-17

2008-07-23

2008-07-27

2008-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2431

2008-03-18

2008-04-23

2008-04-27

2008-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3518

2007-12-18

2008-01-23

2008-01-27

2008-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4044

2007-09-20

2007-10-25

2007-10-29

2007-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3902

2007-06-14

2007-07-24

2007-07-26

2007-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3692

2007-03-13

2007-04-23

2007-04-25

2007-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3998

2007-02-09

2007-01-24

2007-01-26

2007-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3959

2006-09-12

2006-10-24

2006-10-26

2006-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3776

2006-06-13

2006-07-24

2006-07-26

2006-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3381

2006-03-14

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3233

2005-12-15

2006-01-24

2006-01-26

2006-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2881

2005-09-20

2005-10-24

2005-10-26

2005-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-07-06

2005-07-22

2005-07-26

2005-08-10

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

