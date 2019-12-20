Best Dividend Stocks
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Stock

GRP-U

Price as of:

$50.86 -0.05 -0.1%

Industry

Other

GRP-U

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.19%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.10

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

39.75%

EPS $5.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GRP-U

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,800

Open Price

$50.83

Day's Range

$50.73 - $51.15

Previous Close

$50.91

52 week low / high

$36.43 - $52.5

Percent off 52 week high

-3.12%

GRP-U

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2420

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2420

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

GRP-U

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GRP-U’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.242 (CAD)

2019-11-26

$0.1752

2019-10-30

$0.1785

2019-09-27

$0.1756

2019-08-29

$0.1761

2019-07-30

$0.1767

2019-06-27

$0.1768

2019-05-30

$0.1729

2019-04-29

$0.1724

2019-03-28

$0.174

2019-02-27

$0.1773

2019-01-30

$0.176

2018-12-28

$0.1656

2018-11-29

$0.1709

2018-10-30

$0.1727

2018-09-27

$0.1752

2018-08-30

$0.1754

2018-07-30

$0.1739

2018-06-28

$0.1706

2018-05-30

$0.1748

2018-04-27

$0.176

2018-03-28

$0.1757

2018-02-27

$0.1792

2018-01-30

$0.1842

2017-12-28

$0.1786

2017-11-29

$0.1696

2017-10-30

$0.1693

2017-09-28

$0.1755

2017-08-29

$0.1736

2017-07-27

$0.1735

2017-06-28

$0.1641

2017-05-26

$0.1606

2017-04-26

$0.1611

2017-03-29

$0.1625

2017-02-24

$0.1648

2017-01-27

$0.1654

2016-12-28

$0.1606

2016-11-28

$0.1514

2016-10-27

$0.1548

2016-09-28

$0.1542

2016-08-29

$0.1587

2016-07-27

$0.1557

2016-06-28

$0.1584

2016-05-26

$0.1564

2016-04-27

$0.1597

2016-03-29

$0.1568

2016-02-25

$0.1402

2016-01-27

$0.1324

2015-12-29

$0.138

2015-11-25

$0.1445

2015-10-28

$0.1483

2015-09-28

$0.147

2015-08-27

$0.1467

2015-07-29

$0.1478

2015-06-26

$0.1559

2015-05-27

$0.159

2015-04-28

$0.1566

2015-03-27

$0.1499

2015-02-25

$0.1542

2015-01-28

$0.1599

2014-12-29

$0.1655

2014-11-25

$0.1628

2014-10-29

$0.1628

2014-09-26

$0.1652

2014-08-27

$0.1669

2014-07-29

$0.17

2014-06-26

$0.1705

2014-05-28

$0.1678

2014-04-28

$0.1659

2014-03-27

$0.1635

2014-02-26

$0.1649

2014-01-29

$0.1657

2013-12-27

$0.1721

2013-11-26

$0.1658

2013-10-29

$0.1676

2013-09-26

$0.1701

2013-08-28

$0.1661

2013-07-29

$0.1699

2013-06-26

$0.1662

2013-05-29

$0.1693

2013-04-26

$0.1705

2013-03-26

$0.1708

2013-02-26

$0.171085

2013-01-29

$0.173687

GRP-U's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GRP-U

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GRP-U

Stock not rated.

GRP-U

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.56%

0.39%

3years

GRP-U

GRP-U

GRP-U

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GRP-U

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

GRP-U

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2420 (CAD)

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1752

2019-11-18

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1785

2019-10-17

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1756

2019-09-17

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1761

2019-08-19

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1767

2019-07-17

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1768

2019-06-17

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1729

2019-05-17

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1724

2019-04-17

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1740

2019-03-18

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1773

2019-02-15

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1760

2019-01-17

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1656

2018-12-17

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1709

2018-11-16

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1727

2018-10-17

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1752

2018-09-17

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1754

2018-08-17

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1739

2018-07-17

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1706

2018-06-18

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1748

2018-05-17

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1760

2018-04-17

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1757

2018-03-16

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1792

2018-02-16

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1842

2018-01-17

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1786

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1696

2017-11-17

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1693

2017-10-17

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1755

2017-09-18

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1736

2017-08-17

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1735

2017-07-17

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1641

2017-06-16

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1606

2017-05-17

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1611

2017-04-17

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

2017-03-17

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1648

2017-02-16

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1654

2017-01-17

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1606

2016-12-16

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1514

2016-11-17

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1548

2016-10-17

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1542

2016-09-16

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1587

2016-08-17

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1557

2016-07-18

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1584

2016-06-17

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1564

2016-05-17

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1597

2016-04-18

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1568

2016-03-17

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1402

2016-02-17

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1324

2016-01-18

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2015-12-17

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1445

2015-11-17

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1483

2015-10-16

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2015-09-17

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1467

2015-08-17

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1478

2015-07-17

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1559

2015-06-16

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2015-05-15

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1566

2015-04-17

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1499

2015-03-17

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1542

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1599

2015-01-16

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1655

2014-12-10

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1628

2014-11-17

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1628

2014-10-16

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2014-09-17

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1669

2014-08-18

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2014-07-18

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1705

2014-06-17

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1678

2014-05-16

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1659

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1635

2014-03-17

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1649

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1657

2014-01-17

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1721

2013-12-17

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1658

2013-11-18

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1676

2013-10-17

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1701

2013-09-17

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1661

2013-08-16

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1699

2013-07-17

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1662

2013-06-17

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1693

2013-05-16

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1705

2013-04-15

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1708

2013-03-15

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1711

2013-02-14

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1737

2013-01-17

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Initial

Regular

Monthly

GRP-U

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

