ALPS Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF

Stock

GRI

Price as of:

$47.31 +0.16 +0.34%

Industry

Other

GRI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GRI DARS™ Rating

GRI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,443

Open Price

$47.22

Day's Range

$47.22 - $47.38

Previous Close

$47.15

52 week low / high

$40.19 - $49.86

Percent off 52 week high

-5.11%

GRI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GRI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GRI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GRI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.51129

2019-09-19

$0.27048

2019-06-20

$0.37255

2019-03-21

$0.34643

2018-12-20

$0.40945

2018-09-20

$0.22115

2018-06-21

$0.43792

2018-03-22

$0.21998

2017-12-21

$0.95333

2017-09-21

$0.3314

2017-06-21

$0.35098

2016-12-21

$0.460527

2016-09-21

$0.382421

2016-06-22

$0.312204

2016-03-23

$0.369625

2015-12-23

$0.21087

2015-09-23

$0.132163

2015-06-24

$0.678712

2015-03-25

$0.435555

2014-12-24

$0.409091

2014-09-24

$0.240442

2014-06-25

$0.389913

2014-03-26

$0.221113

2013-12-26

$0.172974

2013-09-25

$0.22932

2012-12-26

$2.234053

2012-09-26

$0.234665

2012-06-20

$0.255639

2012-03-21

$0.149624

2011-12-21

$0.178811

2011-09-21

$0.204767

2011-06-22

$0.278613

2011-03-23

$0.607243

2010-12-21

$1.120338

2010-09-22

$0.177335

2010-06-23

$0.208055

2010-03-24

$0.43158

2009-12-29

$1.034091

2009-09-29

$0.083242

2009-06-29

$0.56948

2008-12-29

$0.488797

GRI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GRI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GRI

Stock not rated.

GRI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.28%

58.72%

0years

GRI

News
GRI

Research
GRI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GRI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

GRI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5113

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2705

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3726

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3464

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4095

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2212

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4379

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9533

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3314

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3510

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4605

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3824

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3122

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3696

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2109

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1322

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6787

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4356

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4091

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2404

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3899

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2211

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1730

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2293

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2341

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2347

2012-09-25

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1496

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1788

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2048

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2786

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6072

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1203

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1773

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2081

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4316

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0341

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0832

2009-09-28

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5695

2009-06-26

2009-06-29

2009-07-01

2009-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4888

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-30

2009-01-05

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

GRI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

