Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund

Stock

GQRE

Price as of:

$65.17 +0.19 +0.29%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

GQRE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GQRE DARS™ Rating

GQRE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$65.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,600

Open Price

$64.99

Day's Range

$64.99 - $65.26

Previous Close

$64.98

52 week low / high

$53.62 - $66.84

Percent off 52 week high

-2.50%

GQRE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GQRE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GQRE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GQRE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GQRE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.436058

2019-06-21

$0.532265

2019-03-15

$0.133094

2018-12-21

$0.700847

2018-09-24

$0.504325

2018-06-18

$0.523782

2018-03-19

$0.057632

2017-12-21

$0.781512

2017-06-19

$0.422865

2017-03-20

$0.030529

2016-12-22

$1.172656

2016-09-19

$0.353969

2016-06-20

$0.432953

2016-03-21

$0.385823

2015-12-23

$0.499935

2015-09-18

$0.295879

2015-06-19

$0.310837

2015-03-20

$0.21023

2014-12-29

$0.560527

2014-09-19

$0.199514

2014-06-20

$0.544423

2014-03-21

$0.145291

2013-12-27

$0.192693

GQRE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GQRE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GQRE

Stock not rated.

GQRE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.40%

-2.37%

1years

GQRE

News
GQRE

Research
GQRE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GQRE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GQRE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4361

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5323

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1331

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7008

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5043

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5238

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7815

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4229

2017-06-16

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0305

2017-03-17

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1727

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3540

2016-09-16

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4330

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3858

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4999

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2959

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3108

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2102

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5605

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1995

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5444

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1453

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1927

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

GQRE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X