$6.06 +0.54 +9.78%

Other

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.31%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.26

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

45.60%

EPS $0.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,000

Open Price

$5.77

Day's Range

$5.77 - $6.06

Previous Close

$5.52

52 week low / high

$5.52 - $7.68

Percent off 52 week high

-21.09%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GPFOY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GPFOY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-17

$0.130548

2019-05-17

$0.261096

2018-05-17

$0.109373

2017-05-11

$0.10766

2016-05-19

$0.107317

2015-05-21

$0.12126

2014-05-13

$0.128604

2013-11-14

$0.55121

2013-05-16

$0.127833

2012-05-09

$0.106449

2011-05-12

$0.119032

2010-05-10

$0.101066

2009-05-13

$0.08498

2008-05-19

$0.096935

2007-05-08

$0.082165

2006-05-03

$0.060305

2005-10-12

$1.435165

2005-05-09

$0.06185

2004-05-03

$0.05853075

GPFOY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GPFOY

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

34.50%

138.72%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2611

Unknown

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-24

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1305

Unknown

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1094

Unknown

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1077

Unknown

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1073

Unknown

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-05-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1213

Unknown

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1286

Unknown

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5512

Unknown

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-11-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1278

Unknown

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1064

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1190

Unknown

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1011

Unknown

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0850

Unknown

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0969

Unknown

2008-05-19

2008-05-14

2008-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0822

Unknown

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0603

Unknown

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4352

Unknown

2005-10-12

2005-09-29

2005-10-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$0.0619

Unknown

2005-05-09

2005-05-11

2005-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0585

Unknown

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X