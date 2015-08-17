Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
Compare GLPI to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
GLPI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GLPI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
GLPI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.61%
|
18.10%
|
31.73%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade GLPI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GLPI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GLPI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Automatic Data Processing Inc. Increases Dividend by 14.49%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
News
Anthem Inc. Increases Dividend by 7.7%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, Anthem, Inc., trading under ANTM, increased its dividend by 7.5%.
News
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend by 6%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends for...
News
Time Warner stands out from 90 stocks that Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
Time Warner stands out from 90 stocks that Increased Dividends
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The House Doesn't Always Win
Tanmoy Roy
|
We look at the gambling industry and ask whether entertainment stocks make good...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns casino and leisure properties. The company is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
No listed competitors at this time
