Strats Trust Goldman Sachs Group Securities Trust 2006-2 STRATS Ctf Fltg Rate 02/15/2033

Stock

GJS

Price as of:

$21.15 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Strats Trust Goldman Sachs Group Securities Trust 2006-2 STRATS Ctf Fltg Rate 02/15/2033 (GJS)

GJS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.95%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.62

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GJS DARS™ Rating

GJS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$21.15

Day's Range

$21.15 - $21.15

Previous Close

$21.15

52 week low / high

$19.51 - $21.15

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

GJS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GJS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GJS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GJS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.052020833333

2019-11-13

$0.053625

2019-10-10

$0.059625

2019-09-12

$0.060479166667

2019-08-13

$0.06379166667

2019-07-11

$0.064958333333

2019-06-13

$0.069041666667

2019-05-13

$0.069457928802

2019-04-11

$0.070104166667

2019-03-13

$0.069645833333

2019-02-13

$0.069854166667

2019-01-11

$0.069229166667

2018-12-13

$0.068479166667

2018-11-13

$0.066979166667

2018-10-11

$0.0635625

2018-09-13

$0.061854166667

2018-08-13

$0.060041666667

2018-07-12

$0.059291666667

2018-06-13

$0.058854166667

2018-05-11

$0.055125

2018-04-12

$0.054166666667

2018-03-13

$0.052041666667

2018-02-13

$0.0490625

2018-01-11

$0.046729166667

2017-12-13

$0.0450283333

2017-11-13

$0.0417291667

2017-10-12

$0.0406666667

2017-09-13

$0.04025

2017-08-10

$0.0407708333

2017-07-12

$0.0397083333

2017-06-12

$0.0379166667

2017-05-10

$0.0362083

2017-04-11

$0.03525

2017-03-10

$0.0301667

2017-02-10

$0.0299583

2017-01-11

$0.0299583

2016-12-12

$0.0296458

2016-11-09

$0.0263542

2016-10-12

$0.0266875

2016-09-12

$0.0250833

2016-08-10

$0.0253125

2016-07-12

$0.0244583

2016-06-10

$0.0238125

2016-05-12

$0.0236042

2016-04-12

$0.0258333

2016-03-10

$0.0254375

2016-02-10

$0.0241458

2016-01-12

$0.0246875

2015-12-10

$0.0216042

2015-11-10

$0.0187502

2015-10-09

$0.0199167

2015-09-10

$0.0213958

2015-08-12

$0.0190625

2015-07-10

$0.0189583

2015-06-10

$0.0191667

2015-05-12

$0.0192708

2015-04-10

$0.0190625

2015-03-11

$0.0190625

2015-02-11

$0.0192708

2015-01-12

$0.0194792

2014-12-10

$0.0192708

2014-11-12

$0.0189583

2014-10-09

$0.0190625

2014-09-10

$0.019375

2014-08-12

$0.0192708

2014-07-10

$0.0194792

2014-06-11

$0.0192708

2014-05-12

$0.0194792

2014-04-10

$0.0198125

2014-03-12

$0.0198125

2014-02-12

$0.0194792

2014-01-10

$0.0202292

2013-12-11

$0.0203333

2013-11-12

$0.0215

2013-10-09

$0.0616438

2013-10-09

$0.0191667

2013-09-11

$0.0199167

2013-09-11

$0.0636986

2013-08-12

$0.0636986

2013-08-12

$0.0196042

2013-07-10

$0.0616438

2013-07-10

$0.0197083

2013-06-12

$0.0197083

2013-06-12

$0.0636986

2013-05-10

$0.0199167

2013-05-10

$0.0616438

2013-04-10

$0.0636986

2013-04-10

$0.02075

2013-03-12

$0.0575342

2013-03-12

$0.0211875

2013-02-12

$0.0636986

2013-02-12

$0.0203333

2013-01-10

$0.0206458

2013-01-10

$0.063547

2012-12-12

$0.0209583

2012-12-12

$0.0614754

2012-11-09

$0.0209583

2012-11-09

$0.0635246

2012-10-10

$0.0208542

2012-10-10

$0.0614754

2012-09-12

$0.0635246

2012-09-12

$0.0210833

2012-08-10

$0.0635246

2012-08-10

$0.0206458

2012-07-11

$0.0614754

2012-07-11

$0.0205417

2012-06-12

$0.02075

2012-06-12

$0.0635246

2012-05-10

$0.0614754

2012-05-10

$0.020541667

2012-04-11

$0.0635246

2012-04-11

$0.02075

2012-03-12

$0.0207708

2012-03-12

$0.0594262

2012-02-10

$0.0635246

2012-02-10

$0.0189583

2012-01-11

$0.0189583

2012-01-11

$0.0636762

2011-12-12

$0.0189583

2011-12-12

$0.0616438

2011-11-09

$0.0636986

2011-11-09

$0.0190625

2011-10-12

$0.0189583

2011-10-12

$0.0616438

2011-09-12

$0.0195

2011-09-12

$0.0636986

2011-08-10

$0.019375

2011-08-10

$0.0636986

2011-07-12

$0.0616438

2011-07-12

$0.0198125

2011-06-10

$0.0636986

2011-06-10

$0.0192708

2011-05-11

$0.0616438

2011-05-11

$0.0198125

2011-04-12

$0.0636986

2011-04-12

$0.0206667

2011-03-10

$0.0575342

2011-03-10

$0.0215

2011-02-10

$0.0636986

2011-02-10

$0.0219167

2011-01-12

$0.0636986

2011-01-12

$0.0217083

2010-12-10

$0.0216042

2010-12-10

$0.0616438

2010-11-09

$0.0636986

2010-11-09

$0.0213958

2010-10-12

$0.0217083

2010-10-12

$0.0616438

2010-09-10

$0.0219167

2010-09-10

$0.06369862

2010-08-11

$0.0636986

2010-08-11

$0.0219167

2010-07-12

$0.0616438

2010-07-12

$0.020125

2010-06-10

$0.0220208

2010-06-10

$0.0636986

2010-05-12

$0.0220208

2010-05-12

$0.0616438

2010-04-12

$0.0636986

2010-04-12

$0.0222292

2010-03-10

$0.0575343

2010-03-10

$0.0208542

2010-02-10

$0.0636986

2010-02-10

$0.0200208

2010-01-12

$0.0636986

2010-01-12

$0.0196042

2009-12-10

$0.0616438

2009-12-10

$0.020125

2009-11-10

$0.0202292

2009-11-10

$0.0636986

2009-10-09

$0.0616438

2009-10-09

$0.0216042

2009-09-10

$0.0226667

2009-09-10

$0.0636986

2009-08-12

$0.0636986

2009-08-12

$0.0225625

2009-07-10

$0.0616438

2009-07-10

$0.022125

2009-06-10

$0.0636986

2009-06-10

$0.0227708

2009-05-12

$0.0225625

2009-05-12

$0.0616438

2009-04-09

$0.0636986

2009-04-09

$0.0238125

2009-03-11

$0.0259375

2009-03-11

$0.0575343

2009-02-11

$0.0636986

2009-02-11

$0.0212917

2009-01-12

$0.019813

2009-01-12

$0.063547

2008-12-10

$0.0614754

2008-12-10

$0.02625

2008-11-17

$0.0293333

2008-11-12

$0.0635246

2008-10-09

$0.040979

2008-10-09

$0.061475

2008-09-10

$0.063525

2008-09-10

$0.058437

2008-08-12

$0.052896

2008-08-12

$0.06352459

2008-07-15

$0.0580208

2008-07-10

$0.061475

2008-06-17

$0.0569

2008-06-11

$0.06352459

2008-05-16

$0.041208

2008-05-12

$0.061475

2008-04-16

$0.0488542

2008-04-10

$0.06352459

2008-03-19

$0.061728

2008-03-12

$0.059426

2008-02-20

$0.078216

2008-02-13

$0.07340965

2008-01-16

$0.08277

2008-01-14

$0.07915373

2007-12-19

$0.092041

2007-12-14

$0.083367

2007-11-16

$0.108333

2007-11-15

$0.100011

2007-10-17

$0.1000208

2007-10-15

$0.09717945

2007-09-19

$0.1152083

2007-09-12

$0.10803288

2007-08-17

$0.122

2007-08-13

$0.119383973

2007-07-17

$0.1181875

2007-07-11

$0.111928767

2007-06-19

$0.1201458

2007-06-14

$0.117729295

2007-05-17

$0.1233958

2007-05-16

$0.116038356

2007-04-17

$0.15625

2007-04-16

$0.121766301

2007-03-15

$0.111525342

2007-03-12

$0.15625

2007-02-13

$0.122156986

2007-02-12

$0.15625

2007-01-16

$0.119256575

2007-01-10

$0.15625

2006-12-18

$0.117431507

2006-12-12

$0.15625

2006-11-16

$0.120696164

2006-11-10

$0.15625

2006-10-17

$0.114690411

2006-10-11

$0.15625

2006-09-15

$0.122292877

2006-09-12

$0.15625

2006-08-11

$0.121910685

2006-08-10

$0.15625

2006-07-17

$0.115442466

2006-07-12

$0.15625

2006-06-20

$0.15625

2006-06-13

$0.116593973

2006-05-17

$0.15625

2006-05-16

$0.110424658

2006-04-17

$0.112137829

2006-03-15

$0.099576438

2006-02-16

$0.105867123

2006-01-17

$0.099123562

2005-12-15

$0.095416438

2005-11-16

$0.096751142

2005-10-18

$0.087090411

2005-09-16

$0.0889869863

2005-08-15

$0.085704384

2005-07-18

$0.07760137

2005-06-16

$0.076767466

2005-05-17

$0.0725917808

2005-04-15

$0.07346151

2005-03-16

$0.06450356

2005-02-17

$0.06616164

2005-01-18

$0.06360319

2004-12-15

$0.06147541

2004-11-15

$0.06352459

2004-10-15

$0.06147541

2004-09-14

$0.06352459

2004-08-13

$0.06352459

2004-07-12

$0.032786885

GJS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GJS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GJS

Stock not rated.

GJS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.96%

-10.33%

4years

GJS

News
GJS

Research
GJS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GJS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

GJS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0520

2019-12-09

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

2019-11-01

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2019-10-07

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2019-09-09

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0638

2019-07-19

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2019-06-18

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2019-05-29

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-05-02

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2019-03-22

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

2019-02-21

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2019-02-05

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2019-01-09

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-10-18

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2018-09-18

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0619

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-07-17

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2018-06-26

2018-07-12

2018-07-15

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2018-05-16

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2018-04-16

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2018-03-20

2018-04-12

2018-04-15

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0491

2018-01-18

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2017-12-26

2018-01-11

2018-01-14

2018-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2017-11-21

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2017-10-18

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0407

2017-09-15

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0403

2017-08-14

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2017-07-14

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0397

2017-06-19

2017-07-12

2017-07-16

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

2017-05-17

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0362

2017-04-11

2017-05-10

2017-05-14

2017-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2017-03-22

2017-04-11

2017-04-14

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0302

2017-02-22

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-01-20

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2016-12-22

2017-01-11

2017-01-16

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0296

2016-11-18

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0264

2016-10-25

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2016-09-21

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2016-08-18

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0253

2016-07-25

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-06-24

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

2016-05-24

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0236

2016-04-25

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0258

2016-03-28

2016-04-12

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0254

2016-02-24

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0241

2016-01-26

2016-02-10

2016-02-15

2016-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0247

2015-12-29

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0216

2015-12-09

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

2015-10-26

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

2015-09-16

2015-10-09

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0214

2015-08-26

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0191

2015-07-27

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2015-06-22

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0192

2015-05-26

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2015-04-24

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0191

2015-03-24

2015-04-10

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0191

2015-02-24

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2015-01-26

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2014-12-29

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2014-11-21

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2014-10-22

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0191

2014-09-22

2014-10-09

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0194

2014-08-25

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2014-07-21

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2014-06-23

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2014-05-22

2014-06-11

2014-06-15

2014-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2014-04-24

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

2014-03-26

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

2014-02-25

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2014-01-25

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2014-01-03

2014-01-10

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

2013-11-26

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2013-10-21

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0192

2013-09-23

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2013-09-23

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2013-08-26

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

2013-08-20

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0196

2013-07-30

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2013-07-30

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0197

2013-06-21

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2013-06-21

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2013-05-28

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0197

2013-05-28

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2013-04-26

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

2013-04-26

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

2013-04-02

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2013-04-02

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0212

2013-03-05

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-03-04

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2012-12-31

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0206

2012-12-31

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

Unknown

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

Unknown

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0209

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0211

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0206

Unknown

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

Unknown

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

Unknown

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

Unknown

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

Unknown

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

Unknown

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

Unknown

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

Unknown

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0191

Unknown

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

Unknown

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0194

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-14

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

Unknown

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

Unknown

2011-06-10

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2011-06-10

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

Unknown

2011-04-12

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2011-04-12

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

Unknown

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

Unknown

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0219

Unknown

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2010-12-10

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0216

Unknown

2010-12-10

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0214

Unknown

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

Unknown

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0219

Unknown

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0219

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

Unknown

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

Unknown

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

Unknown

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0222

Unknown

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0209

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0196

Unknown

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

Unknown

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2009-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2009-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

Unknown

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0216

Unknown

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0227

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

Unknown

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0221

Unknown

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0228

Unknown

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

Unknown

2009-05-12

2009-05-14

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

Unknown

2009-05-12

2009-05-14

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

Unknown

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0213

Unknown

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

Unknown

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

Unknown

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

Unknown

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

Unknown

2008-11-17

2008-11-14

2008-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

Unknown

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2008-08-12

2008-08-14

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0529

Unknown

2008-08-12

2008-08-14

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

Unknown

2008-07-15

2008-07-14

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2008-07-10

2008-07-14

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0569

Unknown

2008-06-17

2008-06-13

2008-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

Unknown

2008-05-16

2008-05-14

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0489

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-14

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

Unknown

2008-03-19

2008-03-14

2008-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

Unknown

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

Unknown

2008-02-20

2008-02-14

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0734

Unknown

2008-02-13

2008-02-14

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0828

Unknown

2008-01-16

2008-01-14

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

Unknown

2008-01-14

2008-01-14

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

Unknown

2007-12-19

2007-12-14

2007-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0834

Unknown

2007-12-14

2007-12-14

2007-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

Unknown

2007-11-16

2007-11-14

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

Unknown

2007-11-15

2007-11-14

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

Unknown

2007-10-17

2007-10-12

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0972

Unknown

2007-10-15

2007-10-12

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1152

Unknown

2007-09-19

2007-09-14

2007-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

Unknown

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

Unknown

2007-08-17

2007-08-14

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1194

Unknown

2007-08-13

2007-08-14

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1182

Unknown

2007-07-17

2007-07-13

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1119

Unknown

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1201

Unknown

2007-06-19

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1177

Unknown

2007-06-14

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1234

Unknown

2007-05-17

2007-05-14

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

Unknown

2007-05-16

2007-05-14

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2007-04-17

2007-04-13

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1218

Unknown

2007-04-16

2007-04-13

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1115

Unknown

2007-03-15

2007-03-14

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2007-03-12

2007-03-14

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

Unknown

2007-02-13

2007-02-14

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1193

Unknown

2007-01-16

2007-01-12

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1174

Unknown

2006-12-18

2006-12-14

2006-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2006-12-12

2006-12-14

2006-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1207

Unknown

2006-11-16

2006-11-14

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1147

Unknown

2006-10-17

2006-10-13

2006-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1223

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1219

Unknown

2006-08-11

2006-08-14

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1154

Unknown

2006-07-17

2006-07-14

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2006-06-20

2006-06-14

2006-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1166

Unknown

2006-06-13

2006-06-14

2006-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

Unknown

2006-05-17

2006-05-12

2006-05-15

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

Unknown

2006-05-16

2006-05-12

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1121

Unknown

2006-04-17

2006-04-13

2006-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0996

Unknown

2006-03-15

2006-03-14

2006-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1059

Unknown

2006-02-16

2006-02-14

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

Unknown

2006-01-17

2006-01-13

2006-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0954

Unknown

2005-12-15

2005-12-14

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0968

Unknown

2005-11-16

2005-11-14

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

Unknown

2005-10-18

2005-10-14

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-14

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

Unknown

2005-08-15

2005-08-12

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

Unknown

2005-07-18

2005-07-14

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

Unknown

2005-06-16

2005-06-14

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

Unknown

2005-05-17

2005-05-13

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

Unknown

2005-04-15

2005-04-14

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

Unknown

2005-03-16

2005-03-14

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

Unknown

2005-02-17

2005-02-14

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

Unknown

2005-01-18

2005-01-14

2005-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2004-12-15

2004-12-14

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2004-11-15

2004-11-12

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

Unknown

2004-10-15

2004-10-14

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2004-09-14

2004-09-14

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

Unknown

2004-08-13

2004-08-13

2004-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

Unknown

2004-07-12

2004-07-14

2004-07-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

GJS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X